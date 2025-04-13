As British forces headed towards Concord, Lexington’s militia gathered on the village green

Part II: ‘The shot heard round the world,’ 250 years on



On April 18, 1775, the British Military Governor of Massachusetts, Gen. Thomas Gage, sent 800 British Army Regulars on a secret, preemptive raid to seize guns and ammunition from American patriots at Lexington and Concord.

As the sun rose, April 19, 1775, 800 British regulars approached Lexington's town green. To their surprise, they were met by Lexington's militia, comprised of 77 men who were mostly members of the Church of Christ.

April 19, 1775, 12:30 a.m. — Paul Revere arrives in Lexington

Alerted by a confidential informant of the British raid, Dr. Joseph Warren also learned “intelligence of their whole design…to arrest Samuel Adams and John Hancock, who were known to be at Lexington, and burn the colonists’ military stores at Concord.”

He sent for Paul Revere and William Dawes Jr. to meet in Lexington and warn John Hancock and Samuel Adams who were staying there while the Provincial Congress was in recess. From there they would continue on to raise the alarm in Concord.

Revere and Dawes rendezvoused in Lexington to warn Samuel Adams and John Hancock who were staying at the home of the town’s minister, Rev. Jonas Clarke while the Provincial Congress was in recess.

When Revere started shouting under the bedchamber window, Sgt. Munroe of the Lexington Militia who was standing guard told him to not make so much noise. Revere replied “You’ll have noise enough before long! The Regulars are coming!”

Having warned Adams and Hancock, Revere and Dawes then determined to continue to Concord and warn every household along the way.

Capt. Parker, commander of the Lexington militia, mustered his company on the town green.

1:00 a.m. — Paul Revere is captured by the British patrol in Lincoln

Paul Revere was riding about 200 yards ahead of William Dawes and Samuel Prescott when he was surprised by two mounted British officers in the road beside an opening in the wall that leads into a pasture. Dawes turned around and escaped. Prescott jumped his horse over a fence, evaded capture and made it to Concord. Revere cut into the pasture only to be stopped by 6 other officers nearby. One of them yelled “Stop, or I’ll blow your brains out!”

The officers questioned Revere at pistol point. Undaunted, Revere exclaimed, “You have missed your aim!” meaning the guns at Concord. He then told them he had alerted the countryside.

1:30 a.m. — Samuel Prescott carries the alarm to Concord. The Lexington militia waits

“This morning between 1 & 2 O’clock we were alarmed by the ringing of ye bell, and upon examination found that ye troops, to ye number of 800, had stole their march from Boston in boats and barges, from ye bottom of ye common over to a point in Cambridge.” Rev. William Emerson of Concord.

Once the bells were rung, Concord immediately turned out its two minute companies and two militia companies, who mustered at the town center near the meeting house.

Col. James Barrett, who was responsible for safeguarding the military stockpiles in town, began detaching men from their companies to assist in removing or hiding any of the stores that had not already been removed a few days prior.

Meanwhile in Lexington Capt. Parker dismissed his company with orders to be ready to assemble at the beating of the drum. Those who did not live near the town green spent a nervous night in Buckman Tavern.

2:00 a.m. — British troops begin their march to Concord

Ferrying all 700 soldiers across Charles River took over three hours.By 2:00 a.m. the column at last began to march.

In a short time, the sounds of alarm were heard resonating across the countryside: Bells ringing and guns firing. Any hope they had in secrecy was lost.

2:30 a.m. — Paul Revere is set free and walks back to Lexington

The British patrol that captured Paul Revere lead him and three other Lexington scouts who had been captured earlier that night back toward Lexington. When they heard the sound of gunfire they decided it would be best to set their prisoners free (without their horses).

Revere made his way across “a burying ground and some pastures” to the home of Rev. Clarke where he helped John Hancock and Samuel Adams prepare to evacuate.

4:30 a.m. — Word reaches Lexington the British are approaching; Militia gather on the Green

Thaddeus Bowman, who had been sent out to scout the road between Lexington and Menotomy, returned in haste to Lexington to warn Capt. Parker that he had spotted the British column just a half mile away.

Capt. Parker ordered drummer William Diamond to beat to arms. Militiamen hurried onto the green and hastily formed ranks.

Part III: Paul Revere and William Dawes Jr. sound the alarm after midnight on April 19, 1775.

