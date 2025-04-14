April 19, 1775: The first shots are fired on Lexington Green

Part III: ‘The shot heard round the world,’ 250 years on



On April 18, 1775, the British Military Governor of Massachusetts, Gen. Thomas Gage, sent 800 British Army Regulars on a secret, preemptive raid to seize guns and ammunition from American patriots at Lexington and Concord.

As the sun rose, April 19, 1775, 800 British regulars approached Lexington’s town green. To their surprise, they were met by Lexington’s militia, comprised of 77 men who were mostly members of the Church of Christ. Part I — April 18, 1775: Human intelligence alerted American patriots of raid to seize their guns Part II — As British forces headed towards Concord, Lexington’s militia gathered on the village green

5:00 a.m. — The first shots on Lexington Green

The British light infantry halted at Vine Brook, about a half mile from Lexington Green, in order to load their muskets. They then continued their advance. When they approached the Green they discovered Capt. Parker’s company, about 77 men, formed up and in the open.

Someone somewhere fired a shot. The light infantry then rushed onto the green with bayonets, and fired upon the retreating militia.

Eight militiamen died on the town common in Lexington. Ten others were wounded.

Capt. Parker then worked to collect what was left of his company and take them back into the fight later that afternoon.

On April 25th Capt. Parker gave a sworn statement about what happened.

“I…ordered our Militia to meet on the common in said Lexington, to consult what to do, and concluded not to be discovered, nor meddle or make with said Regular Troops (if they should approach) unless they should insult us; and upon their sudden approach, I immediately ordered our Militia to disperse and not to fire. Immediately said Troops made their appearance, and rushed furiously, fired upon and killed eight of our party, without receiving any provocation therefore from us.”

6:00 a.m. — Minute men and militia continue to gather in Concord

The alarm had been spreading all morning, and minute and militia companies continued to arrive in Concord. Concord’s two minute companies and two militia companies were soon joined by two companies from Lincoln. More men were on the way from Bedford and Acton. Not long after daybreak a scout, Reuben Brown, returned to Concord with news that he spotted the regulars in Lexington, and that shots were fired.

7:00 a.m. — The British arrive in Concord

The British entered Concord. Thaddeus Blood, a Private in Capt. Nathan Barrett’s Company was among an advance party that marched about a mile east from the center of town along a high ridge that runs along the north side of the road. There they saw the column of British soldiers, 700 strong in a column stretching about a quarter mile, marching toward them. Blood described the scene a follows:

“…we were then formed, the minute (men) on the right, & Capt. Barrett’s (militia company) on the left, & marched in order to the end of Meriam’s hill then so called & saw the British troops a coming down Brooks Hill. The sun was arising & shined on their arms & they made a noble appearance in their red coats & glistening arms…”

7:30 a.m. — British light infantry secure North Bridge and march to the Barrett Farm

When the regulars entered Concord, the militia, outnumbered by 3 to 1, retreated back along the ridge towards town, then over the North Bridge to a hill nearly a mile beyond called Punkatasset. There they waited for reinforcements. The British then moved to secure both the North and South bridges.

Gen, Gage, in his orders to Lt. Col, Smith, commander of the Britsh expedition to Concord, directed him to take control of the two bridges in town, the South Bridge and the North Bridge. “You will observe…that it will be necessary to secure the two bridges as soon as possible…”

Securing the bridges was necessary to prevent rebels from slipping across from remote parts of town to threaten the mission.

Part IV: The Unsuccessful British search for Americans’ weapons

