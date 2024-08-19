Who are these people? Tim Walz, his transhumanist health commissioner and pig-human organs in Minnesota

Special to WorldTribune.com, August 19, 2024

Commentary by Joe Schaeffer @Schaeff55

When we told you these people are actually Satanists, we really meant it. But, please, decide for yourself.

Kamala Harris running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz aggressively pushed the experimental gene therapy falsely labeled as a vaccine on children as young as five during the COVID pandemic hysteria:

“Getting our children vaccinated will help our kids be kids again,” said Governor Walz. “Now that the vaccine is approved for kids ages 5-11, Minnesota is ready to administer these shots quickly, efficiently, and equitably. I encourage families to make a plan to get their child vaccinated and help keep them safe.”

Walz even went so far as to attempt to bribe parents:

Governor Walz Launches ‘Kids Deserve a Shot’ Vaccine Incentive Program for Minnesotans 5-11 Years Old

$200 Visa gift cards to all Minnesota families who get their kids 5-11 years old fully vaccinated in January and February

“As Omicron surges across our nation, we’re continuing to use every resource we have to keep our families safe and healthy,” said Governor Walz. “There’s a lot of highly transmissible virus circulating in our communities, but getting our children 5-11 years old vaccinated gives them critical protection against severe illness and hospitalization from COVID-19 and helps keep them in school. You’ll get $200 cash in your pocket for getting this easy vaccination done at the start of the year.”

Here he is standing outside a playground. “Taking vaccines to where kids are,” he ominously chirps as he boasts about 1,100 sites his administration has set up around the state to get children jabbed:

Look at these two poor kids. This is the man who may be second in line to the presidency in five months:

Here is Walz again, pushing kiddie gene therapy shots hard:

Walz’s Minnesota Department of Health flagrantly lied about a non-existent lethal threat COVID was said to pose to young children:

Tragically, Walz’s campaign worked:

Nearly 30% of children 5 to 11 years old have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose since becoming eligible last month, making Minnesota a leader in the Midwest and the nation for vaccinating that age group.

Among Children’s Minnesota’s nearly fifty thousand established patients ages 5 to 11, 31% of them have had at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Children’s Minnesota has fully vaccinated thousands of kids in all age groups since June 1, 2021.

Walz’s Cabinet-level Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm played a central role in the effort to target children:

Minnesota has been preparing for that for some time, Malcolm said, and already has an extensive pediatric vaccine provider network in place. Minnesota pharmacies will be getting direct allocations from the federal government in addition to what it sends to the health department, she said. The department is considering how to set up community vaccination sites, including at schools.

“We will absolutely be ready to go,” Malcolm said, just as soon as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorizes the shots.

Malcolm departed her post in 2023. She was duly rewarded for her kiddie jab efforts by Walz. Last year, he named her to head a task force on the future of health sciences programs at the University of Minnesota.

Her university bio notes that Malcom had served as a Planned Parenthood board member.

In June 2024, Malcolm was appointed to the Board of Directors for a rather unique biotech company.

It’s impossible not to notice: Why do all the sketches of the company executives and Board members make them look demonic?

Here’s why.

United Therapeutics founder Martine Rothblatt is a transgender transhumanist. From a splashy Forbes July feature article:

The planet’s latest billionaire is a helicopter-flying transgender woman hell-bent on curing her daughter’s disease.

A transhumanist, Rothblatt believes that someday people will be able to upload their minds to computers with the potential to create computer-run doppelgangers. She cofounded the Terasem Movement, a religious organization, in 2004 to propagate those ideas with her wife of 42 years, Bina (in whose image Rothblatt had built a humanoid head-and-shoulders robot).

This is what Rothblatt is into:

Dr. Rothblatt has also analyzed the socio-ethical issues of human-like cyber competencies, as are emerging from large language models, in her 2014 book Virtually Human.

Rothblatt is deeply respected and admired in leading elitist circles.

From a discussion at the World Economic Forum’s 2015 annual meeting with University of Pennsylvania Professor and former United Therapeutics Board member Katherine Klein. This is disturbing:

What happens with a virtual human is when AI gets better and better and better and cobbles together dozens, hundreds, even thousands of different types of AI software programs and is mated with the part of big data that is Katherine’s or Martine’s part of big data. You then can have a digital simulacra, or a digital doppelgänger, that will certainly look like you. It will sound like you. Voice and images are not that difficult. But more remarkably, it will begin to think and analyze and perhaps even feel like you because it will have had access to so much of your history.

And weird:

More amazing to me, Katherine, is how it’s going to redefine our vision of life. Because for the first time in our lives, we will be able to talk to ourselves outside of ourselves…. Every single person bounces ideas back and forth in their head, “Should I do this, shouldn’t I do this? Should I go out with this person, shouldn’t I go out with this person?” To have a chance to actually discuss those things in a coherent, objective way with our mind clone is, I think, going to make our lives much more vibrant, much more interesting. People in the next few decades will wonder, “How did humans ever get through life without a mind clone?”

Rothblatt is a graduate of UCLA. As WorldTribune.com has documented, UCLA Medical School openly dabbles in paganism and transhumanism. From a 2021 feature article on Rothblatt by UCLA Magazine posted on the university’s website:

Rothblatt ’77, M.B.A. ’81, J.D. ’81 is a powerful advocate for transhumanism, a philosophy that envisages harnessing smarter technology to enhance human longevity and happiness. It’s a quest that has seen her dig into the mysteries of the human genome, create the first satellite radio service and challenge traditional notions of gender.

It is essential to note that Rothstein took his transgenderism all the way, mutilating himself. The key point: transgenderism IS transhumanism. It is a fundamental rebellion against God’s creation:

Rothblatt, who underwent gender reassignment surgery in the early ’90s, is an outspoken advocate for transgender rights.

With all that in mind, what is one to make of this? United Therapeutics has just announced that it is building a $100 million pig-to-human organ research center in Tim Walz’s Minnesota:

This southeast Minnesota city could soon be at the forefront of efforts to use genetically modified pig organs for human transplants.

United Therapeutics Corp. said it will invest about $100 million into a specialized research farm in Stewartville’s Schumann Business Park.

The facility, set to begin operations in 2027, will be the second of its kind for United Therapeutics, the biotechnology company responsible for engineering organs for the first-ever pig-to-human heart and kidney transplants.

The company has strong ties to the state:

United Therapeutics does have several connections to Mayo Clinic and Minnesota.

United Therapeutics partnered with Mayo Clinic in 2015 to address the shortage of lungs suitable for transplant. In 2019, the company worked with Mayo Clinic to build and open the Discovery and Innovation Building focused on transplant research on Mayo Clinic’s Jacksonville, Florida, campus. The 75,000-square-foot Discovery and Innovation center also houses a Life Sciences Incubator that connects health care-focused entrepreneurs with business resources.

The company’s CEO Dr. Martine Rothblatt was named to Mayo Clinic’s Board of Trustees in 2022.

And what are we to make of these dots? Jan Malcolm is named by Walz in 2023 to head a task force on future health science programs at the University of Minnesota. In June 2024, she becomes a board member of United Therapeutics. In between, this happened:

United Therapeutics’ most recent link to Minnesota is the $91 million acquisition of Miromatrix Medical, a University of Minnesota start-up company in the Fall of 2023.

The university was ecstatic about the transaction:

Miromatrix, which adds human cells to organs engineered from pig kidneys and livers to make them suitable for humans, was founded in 2009 based on research from the University of Minnesota and went public in 2021.

Miromatrix will be the 12th exit (either acquisition or initial public offering) for a UMN startup since 2017, a strong indicator of the value and impact of inventions coming out of the University.

Let’s sum up:

Democrat vice presidential candidate Tim Walz aggressively pushed an experimental gene therapy deceptively labeled a vaccine on young children who were not seriously threatened by the coronavirus.

His Health Commissioner served as point woman for the campaign.

This woman now works hand in hand with a transgender transhumanist who is hailed by elites for seeking to change the very nature of what it means to be human.

One year earlier, Walz appointed this woman to lead a special medical task force that operated at the state’s flagship university as the transgender transhumanist acquired a key medical company founded at the university that will further his bizarre attempts to change humanity.

Genetically modified pig organs are a specialty. A new $100 million plant is being built in Minnesota to produce them.

Are you beginning to understand what the coronavirus hoax was really about? Are you beginning to understand just how evil our leading politicians in America are today?

