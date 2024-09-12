Springfield resident: Reckless-driving Haitian migrant unpunished after ‘allegedly’ killing mother-in-law

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 12, 2024

A video posted to X on Wednesday from a recent Springfield, Ohio City Commission meeting, shows a resident detailing how her mother-in-law was struck and killed by a car she said was being driven by a Haitian migrant.

Kathy Heaton, 71, was killed on Dec. 1 when she was struck by a car as she was collecting her trash can from her driveway, a task the resident says Heaton “had done over 2,000 times spanning four decades, in Springfield.”

“That morning, though, a Haitian immigrant was allegedly driving recklessly when he struck and killed her. I say allegedly, because to this day there’s been no punishment, not even for the expired tags on the vehicle he was driving.”

WorldTribune.com reported on Tuesday that the Biden administration has shipped 20,000 Haitian migrants to Springfield, which has a population of 58,000.

Residents at a City Commission meeting in August said reckless driving by the migrants was a major problem.

“Maybe we should open up go-kart land again so that people can have a chance to learn how to drive without being on these public streets,” long-time resident Jeffrey Allen told Mayor Rob Rue and four other commissioners.

“I really challenge you guys to get out here and do something,” Anthony Harris, who describes himself as a local YouTube influencer, told the council. “These Haitians are running into trash cans. They’re running into buildings. They’re… flipping cars in the middle of the street.”

“I hate the traffic concerns that you all see,” Rue said at the meeting. “Across the community, the aisle, all levels of politics, all races, we are concerned about the traffic. I personally am concerned about the traffic. I have almost hit and been hit myself. I have kids that are learning how to drive well, and it is a concern. I have the same fears that you as grandpas and aunts and uncles have. I say this with passion.”

“Everyone is talking about cats and ducks in this town. But I want to talk about one very special lady. My mother-in-law.” Springfield, Ohio resident whose beloved mother-in-law was recently kiIIed by an immigrant from Haiti speaks out. Stop what you’re doing and watch this. pic.twitter.com/XWa2JpAtsm — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 11, 2024

