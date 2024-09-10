Ohio on the defensive over flood of migrants to tiny Springfield

by WorldTribune Staff, September 10, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



The Biden-Harris administration has imported more than 400,000 Haitian migrants into American society. Springfield, a town in southwestern Ohio with a population of 58,000, has received 20,000 of the Haitians.

Springfield officials say the influx has brought the town’s infrastructure, schools, and other city services to the breaking point.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Monday directed his office to “research legal avenues to stop the federal government from sending an unlimited number of migrants to Ohio communities,” a press release from Yost’s office said.

Yost added: “This is absurd – Springfield has swollen by more than a third due to migrants. How many people can they be expected to take? What are the limits to the federal government’s power?”

The Haitian migrants are being transported to Springfield by way of the Biden-Harris parole program, which allows the entry of migrants from Haiti, Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela if they have a U.S.-based sponsor.

The Springfield News-Sun reported that many of the Haitians first arrive in Mexico and get the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) One app. The app allows anyone to make a user profile to make an appointment at the border to claim asylum or gain temporary status. Individuals do not need to have any identifying documentation in order to make a profile on the app.

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted in a social media post: “Just move to rural areas, don’t worry about politics … Feds ship 20,000 Haitians to your rural area … Awww…”

Residents presented their concerns about the migrant influx at the Aug. 27 city commission meeting.

In a Truth Social post, GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump highlighted one resident’s appeal to the commission:

“Maybe we should open up go-kart land again so that people can have a chance to learn how to drive without being on these public streets,” long-time resident Jeffrey Allen told Mayor Rob Rue and four other commissioners.

“I really challenge you guys to get out here and do something,” Anthony Harris, who describes himself as a local YouTube influencer, told the council. “These Haitians are running into trash cans. They’re running into buildings. They’re… flipping cars in the middle of the street.”

“I hate the traffic concerns that you all see,” Rue said at the meeting. “Across the community, the aisle, all levels of politics, all races, we are concerned about the traffic. I personally am concerned about the traffic. I have almost hit and been hit myself. I have kids that are learning how to drive well, and it is a concern. I have the same fears that you as grandpas and aunts and uncles have. I say this with passion.”

As for the feds’ sending migrants to Springfield, Rue said: “My hands are tied.”

Springfield’s school system has seen the number of students who are non-English speaking increase from 250 in 2017 to 1,600 in 2024, WHIOTV reported.

In a September 8 TikTok video, Springfield resident Dustin Geisel said his auto-insurance rates were raised by the inflow of Haitians:

“I live in Springfield, Ohio, where the influx of Haitians are and we had a enormous amount of car accidents because they don’t know how to drive. So now, because that, my car insurance has gone up significantly. I might as well be taking out another car payment at this point just to cover my cars, but the government makes it so that you have to have car insurance. So I thought, you know, I’m going to shop around and see if I can find a cheaper rate. And all of the other insurance companies have given me the same rate, if not more, so I don’t have a chance.”

Geisel pointed the blame at the government, not the Haitians:

“I’m not at all asking for violence against these people. I know they’re probably, you know, fleeing from something that’s really terrible in their country, but somebody’s responsible for bussing all these people here … I don’t know what you do about it, but the city is freaked out. People are getting pissed.

“I personally know someone who was pushed out of their home so that they could pack a bunch of Haitian people into this building and charge the rent more than what you know a single person could afford. I know that when I go to the grocery store, sometimes I can’t get groceries because they’re all gone. I know that we don’t have enough houses in our area for this kind of thing. Our resources are spread thin. Our police are inadequate enough to take on all of this. The hospitals are being overloaded.”

Reports about the migrants catching and eating ducks and geese from local ponds and lakes and even catching and eating residents’ pets have led to a flood of memes on social media which have hilariously triggered leftists.

