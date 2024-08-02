Round two: Second male boxer destroys female opponent at woke Olympics

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 2, 2024

For the second time in the 2024 Olympic boxing tournament a reported male has dominated his female opponent.

On Friday, Taiwan’s Lin Yu-Ting easily won a unanimous decision against Sitora Turdibekova of Uzbekistan

Lin had been disqualified by the International Boxing Association (IBA) for having male XY chromosomes. But he was cleared to fight as a female by officials at the woke Paris Olympics.

After the bout, Turdibekova was seen in tears. The boxers did not shake hands and congratulate each other before leaving the ring.

On Thursday, Algeria’s Imane Khelif, who had also been disqualified by the IBA for having the XY chromosomes, won his fight against female opponent Angela Carini of Italy in just 46 seconds.

In 2023, the IBA ruled that neither Taiwan’s Lin nor Algerian Khelif could fight in organization-sanctioned fights because they failed the testing requirements to be classified as “female.”

The IBA added that its rules were changed in 2022 to assure “competitive fairness and athletes’ safety.”

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), however, decided to use the IBA’s rules from 2016 instead of the recent rules because the older set of rules would have allowed Lin and Khelif to participate as women.

After cherry-picking which set of rules it wanted to use to excuse the participation of the two controversial boxers, the IOC then came out to condemn the “aggression” of anyone who would question Lin and Khelif competing as females.

“We have seen in reports misleading information about two female athletes competing at the Olympic Games Paris 2024,” read the joint statement from the Paris Boxing Unit and the IOC. “The two athletes have been competing in international boxing competitions for many years in the women’s category, including the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, International Boxing Association (IBA) World Championships and IBA-sanctioned tournaments.

“The current aggression against these two athletes is based entirely on this arbitrary decision, which was taken without any proper procedure – especially considering that these athletes had been competing in top-level competition for many years,” the statement added.

