46 painful seconds: Male boxer pummels female opponent at woke Olympics

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 1, 2024

A reported biological male allowed to compete in the Paris Olympics boxing tournament destroyed his female opponent in 46 seconds on Thursday.

Imane Khelif of Algeria pummeled Italian fighter Angela Carini, forcing her to concede the fight after less than a minute.

Carini, who collapsed in tears before leaving the ring, described the power of Khelif’s punch to Italy’s ASNA: “I’m used to suffering. I’ve never taken a punch like that; it’s impossible to continue. I’m nobody to say it’s illegal. I got into the ring to fight. But I didn’t feel like it anymore after the first minute. I started to feel a strong pain in my nose. I didn’t give up, but a punch hurt too much and, so I said enough. I’m leaving with my head held high.”

Khelif was cleared to compete at the Paris Games despite being disqualified from the International Boxing Association (IBA) 2023 World Boxing Championships for failing gender-eligibility tests.

Speaking to reporters in 2023, IBA President Umar Kremlev explained the decision to Russia’s Tass News Agency: “Based on DNA tests, we identified a number of athletes who tried to trick their colleagues into posing as women. According to the results of the tests, it was proved that they have XY chromosomes. Such athletes were excluded from competition.”

Khelif, who did not speak to reporters after the fight on Thursday, is scheduled to fight Hungary’s Anna Luca Hamori on Saturday.

The International Olympic Committee, which uses different criteria to determine eligibility than the IBA, ruled Khelif eligible to compete.

“Everyone competing in the women’s category is complying with the competition eligibility rules,” IOC spokesperson Mark Adams said. “They are women in their passports, and it’s stated that this is the case.”

Today, Angela Carini had her Olympics dreams shattered by Imane Khelif, a male boxer. It is suspected that he BROKE HER NOSE. Don’t let this pass quietly. MEN SHOULD NOT BE ALLOWED TO BEAT WOMEN FOR SPORT. SAVE WOMEN’S SPORTS. pic.twitter.com/i5GMdgWrwb — Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) August 1, 2024

An absolute travesty at the Olympics. Angela Carini is forced to box against a biological male. She quits after just 45 seconds, and cries hysterically as her opponent is declared the winner. Don’t look away. This is wokeness. pic.twitter.com/wOkVRs88t5 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 1, 2024

