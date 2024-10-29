Report: Harris bows out in NC, pulls nearly $2 million in ad buys

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 29, 2024

Has the Kamala Harris campaign surrendered North Carolina?

The Democrat presidential candidate’s campaign has canceled more than $1.7 million in ad buys, suggesting that the Tar Heel State is no longer in play for her.

GOP candidate Donald Trump’s senior campaign adviser Chris LaCivita posted to X:

In early voting, more than 3 million have voted by mail or in person in North Carolina.

Demographic data shows that Republicans, for the first time ever, lead the early vote. The GOP’s lead has remained steady for about week, shocking political observers.

WorldTribune.com contributor David Goetze noted in a Facebook post:

“Today’s Absentee Voting Recap shows the GOP has taken the lead in Early Voting over both the DEMs and the UNA (unaffiliated).”

