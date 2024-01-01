Ex-Kaiser nurse: Most Covid deaths caused by treatment protocols, not the virus

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 1, 2024

The overwhelming majority of Covid deaths were actually caused by the treatment protocols dictated by the Covid overlords and not the virus, a former Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa nurse told Vaccine Safety Research Foundation founder Steve Kirsch.

There were also both early treatments and inpatient treatments available that reduced the Covid death rate by over 90 percent, Gail Macrae told Kirsch.

“Bottom line: it wasn’t the virus that caused the pandemic,” Kirsch noted, adding it was the response, the “top-down dictated treatment protocols and vaccination directives) that caused nearly all the morbidity and mortality. It was all preventable had we listened to the people that our government wanted to silence.”

Flashback: Unthinkable? The COVID vaccine may be worse than COVID, June 1, 2021

The Covid injections “increased all-cause mortality in hospitals by up to 80 percent according to one ICU doctor I spoke to who worked in the same hospital as Gail and made meticulous notes on patient outcomes,” Kirsch wrote.

Other key takeaways from the interview:

• Stanford Hospital was dead empty in April 2020, a time when the press said hospitals were overwhelmed. At peak, there were 11 Covid patients at Stanford. The peak number in the ICU was 4. The thinking at Stanford at the time was that the cases were low because everyone followed the protocol dictated by the health authority. They had no idea that every other hospital was experiencing the same lack of patients. It had nothing to do with the mitigation protocols.

• Macrae doesn’t know of any hospitals in California that were full of Covid patients. Her hospital was running at a fraction of capacity during this “crisis” (at peak they had 10 of the 30 Covid beds filled). They were sending staff members home because there wasn’t anything for them to do at work. The hospitals were like ghost towns.

• The hospital protocols are a two-edged sword: They withhold drugs like strong steroids that can save a patient’s life, and they administer drugs like remdesivir which causes people to die sooner. Or they will put people on ventilators. One nurse who got Covid threatened to sue the hospital if she didn’t get steroids. She got steroids and she’s alive today.

• One of the reasons it was a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” is that Macrae said that the EMR systems like EPIC were programmed to default all Covid cases to be

”unvaccinated” and nurses weren’t told how to change it. They would make notations in the chart, but the statistics the hospital reports are based on the vaccine status field, not from notes. So anyone looking at hospital statistics could reasonably conclude that this is a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

• Macrae knew of at least 2 anaphylaxis reports in her unit after getting their first Covid injection. There are 25 people in her unit. Both said they would be fired if they spoke about it and were very reluctant to disclose this information to Marcre. Note: 2 anaphylaxis cases in 25 injections is a train wreck. The Pfizer Phase 3 trial reported no cases of anaphylaxis in the over 22,000 people who got the shots. So this should have stopped the shots immediately because there was clearly something seriously wrong with the manufactured product (compared to what was given to the trial participants). But nobody said anything because they didn’t want to get fired.

• Some medical staff were told that if they reported a vaccine side effect to VAERS, they would be fired.

• After the shots were rolled out, patients were admitted for a variety of unusual symptoms: clotting disorders she’d never heard of before, heart abnormalities, strokes, rapid onset autoimmune, rapid onset dementia. Basically, lots of very rare adverse events happening at a frequency that she had never seen before. She had 2 cases of Guillain Barre happening 24 hours after a vaccine, for example. So 4 total in 6 weeks (two confirmed less than 24 hours after the shot). Previously, 2 cases total in the previous 9 years. So something is causing this and it never happened during Covid.

• Younger people started going to the hospital with unusual symptoms starting when the vaccine rolled out for their age group.

• Macrae experienced roughly an 8X increase in code blues being called (over hospital com systems) directly associated with onset of vaccination. This never happened during Covid.

Kirsch said Dr. Paul Marik agreed that the 90 percent of those who died in the hospital from Covid were killed by the protocol would be a fair estimate. Marik worked in the ICU at the time and had close to 100 percent success rate in saving Covid patients (only a few patients who came in really late or had a lot of comorbidities died).

“He was told to switch to the ‘hospital protocol’ based on CDC guidance. He complied and 7 out of his next 7 patients died including one patient who was just 22-years-old. Paul was not allowed by the hospital to use his protocol to save patient lives, so he resigned.”

(See the entire interview here.)

Your Choice

Publishers and Citizen Journalists: Start your Engines