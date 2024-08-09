‘Dangerous times’: Pentagon won’t rule out Ukraine strike on Moscow using U.S. weapons

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 9, 2024

The Pentagon on Thursday wold not rule out the possibility of Ukraine carrying out attacks on Moscow with weapons provided by the United States.

During Thursday’s press briefing, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh was asked whether the use of American weapons in Ukraine’s ongoing Kursk incursion is “consistent” with U.S. policy of what Ukraine can and cannot do with U.S. weapons.

Singh responded: “Yes it is consistent with our policy” and explained that Washington has supported the need for “crossfire” from Ukraine back across the border onto Russian positions from which it is being attacked, even if that is on Russian territory.

Singh said it remains U.S. policy for Ukraine to avoid striking deep into Russian territory using American arms. However, when pressed about the scenario of a direct attack on Moscow, she simply said: “I’m not going to put a specific range on it” and thus refused to rule it out.

“I’m not gonna draw a circular map for you here of where they can and cannot strike,” Singh said.

“It has become clear that Ukrainian troops are currently using American weapons to attack Russian territory, troops, civilians, and infrastructure,” Zero Hedge noted. “Needless to say we have entered incredibly dangerous times in this major proxy war when the Pentagon’s daily press briefing is openly talking about strikes on Moscow.”

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Russia needs to “feel” the consequences of its invasion and war. “Russia brought the war to our land and should feel what it has done.”

According to The Washington Post as well as Ukrainian media sources, Ukraine’s leadership has approached the U.S. for permission to use ATACMS to target Russian territory after Ukrainian forces conducted an incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast. This could allow Kyiv to hold the territory they have pushed into, according to The Washington Post, citing an anonymous advisor to Zelensky.

The long-range missiles are planned to be used to strike Russian military airfields from which Russian aircraft conduct bombing raids on Ukrainian positions. According to the source, such a political decision would help Ukraine maintain control over parts of the Kursk Oblast.

As of Friday, the fighting in Kursk is in its fourth day, which is unprecedented for a Ukrainian military incursion inside Russia. Ukraine has simultaneously stepped up its cross-border drone attacks, reportedly hitting an important military airfield in the Lepetsk region, impacting a facility where glide-bombs are stored.

According to the latest:

• Ukrainian drones struck a key military airfield in Russia’s Lipetsk region, as Kyiv continues its largest offensive on Russian soil since the start of the war.

• Ukrainian forces targeted the airfield in Lipetsk — roughly 300 kilometers (186 miles) from the border with Ukraine — on Thursday night, hitting warehouses and a number of unspecified objects in the vicinity of the airport, Ukraine’s General Staff of Command said in a Google-translated Telegram post.

• Earlier in the week, the Ukrainian offensive led to the evacuation of thousands of people and a state of emergency being announced in Kursk.

