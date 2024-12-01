Crime paid for the Biden family? Joe pardons Hunter

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, December 1, 2024 Real World News



To the surprise of no one, President Joe Biden on Dec. 1 issued an unconditional pardon for his son Hunter, eliminating his criminal convictions on tax and gun charges after vowing earlier this year not to do so.

“From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted,” Biden’s statement said.

Hunter Biden was scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 12 in Wilmington, Delaware, for his conviction of federal gun charges and Dec. 16 in California in a separate tax case.

Biden’s attorney Abbe Lowell wasted no time in filing notice of the pardon, also on Dec. 1, with U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware.

The most serious allegations against the father, son and other members of the Biden family — as reported by WorldTribune.com and other independent media including British news organizations — were never investigated by U.S. government agencies. See for example:

Documents: FBI has long known about Biden-China connections, May 24, 2024; and

The core of the Biden crimes and the Suspicious Activity Reports, May 10, 2024.

The pardon remarkably covers nearly a full decade from Jan. 1, 2014 to the present which means Hunter Biden cannot be investigated for his extensive 2014 activities with a gas company in Ukraine and subsequent interactions with officials in the Chinese Communist Party.

President-Elect Donald Trump issued the following response to the pardon:

Does the Pardon given by Joe to Hunter include the J-6 Hostages, who have now been imprisoned for years? Such an abuse and miscarriage of Justice!

Following is the text of the pardon for Robert Hunter Biden:

Be It Known, That This Day, I, Joseph R. Biden, Jr., President of the United States, Pursuant to My Powers Under Article II, Section 2, Clause 1, of the Constitution, Have Granted Unto ROBERT HUNTER BIDEN A Full and Unconditional Pardon For those offenses against the United States which he has committed or may have committed or taken part in during the period from January 1, 2014 through December 1, 2024, including but not limited to all offenses charged or prosecuted (including any that have resulted in convictions) by Special Counsel David C. Weiss in Docket No. 1:23-cr-00061-MN in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware and Docket No. 2:23-CR-00599-MCS-1 in the United States District Court for the Central District of California. IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF I have hereunto signed my name and caused the Pardon to be recorded with the Department of Justice. Done at the City of Washington this 1st day of December in the year of our Lord Two Thousand and Twenty-four and of the Independence of the United States the Two Hundred and Forty-ninth.

BREAKING: Over Thanksgiving, Hunter told his father about a book he was writing that would go public with everything. Days later, his father signed a blanket pardon – per WH official — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 2, 2024

The American Free Press is Back!