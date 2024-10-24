Schweizer: Hunter Biden in 2014 declined Secret Service protection while in China

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, October 24, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



In his 2022 book “Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win“, author Peter Schweizer compiled enough open source documentation on the the business dealings of then Vice President Joe Biden’s family with communist China to justify investigations by the U.S. government and major U.S. media.

Despite a few reports by independent and British publications and congressional hearings, Joe Biden is now president and controls the supposedly independent federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

That should not matter, but in post-Trump Washington it does despite the fact that U.S. intelligence has confirmed that China considers the United States (not a rival but) its number one enemy.

Now, amid growing anger at the weaponized federal government and two assassination attempts against former President Donald Trump, the role of the U.S. Secret Service in Hunter Biden’s frequent business trips to communist China is raising eyebrows.

Schweitzer details how Hunter Biden, shortly after establishing ties with businessmen tied to Chinese-intelligence in 2014, declined Secret Service protection for any of his trips to China. He writes:

The hazard of a Chinese businessman with close ties to the top ranks of Beijing’s spy agency conducting financial transactions with the son of the U.S. vice president cannot be overstated. How this did not set off national security or ethics alarm bells in Washington is a wonder in itself.

According to email correspondence, Hunter Biden’s relationship with the Super Chairman [business tycoon Che Feng] was warm, and in October 2011, Hunter and his partners returned to Hong Kong as Che’s guests. The Super Chairman put them up at the luxurious Four Seasons Hotel in Hong Kong for more discussions about business opportunities.

Hunter Biden was traveling with Secret Service protection, so for the meeting, a Chinese partner instructed Hunter to send the Secret Service detail to him to check things out. “When secret service wish to call to check things as they always do, pls make them call Jonathan or me.”

The plan was straightforward and quickly gained momentum. It involved connecting Chinese funding hubs with top power brokers in the West. The end result was Bohai Harvest RST (BHR). As Schweitzer explained:

One of those big “fund houses” was Harvest Fund Management, which was headed by another key figure in the Biden family’s deals in China. Zhao Xuejun (aka Henry Zhao) was the chairman of Harvest, and also the company’s Chinese Communist Party general secretary. ….

Zhao, another figure who would steer money to Hunter Biden, also had ties to the very top of Chinese intelligence. One of Zhao’s companies, Harvest Global Investments, was cofounded by Jia Liqing, the daughter of Jia Chunwang. He is the former minister of state security, which meant he was in “charge of secret service, espionage, and domestic and overseas intelligence work.” ….

Jia helped develop China’s “deep water fish” (Chendi yü) strategy of developing thousands of special agents “hidden in the deepest strata of society . . . of the enemy” to work with the intelligence services. ….

The importance of secrecy and discretion became paramount.

“Please remember that I have not informed anyone in my office about the reason for my trip to Hong Kong last week,” Jim Bulger wrote after one trip. “So no one knows that Hunter was with me last week. . . . I want to keep this effort quiet until we have a contract in place.” “What happens in Hong Kong stays in Hong Kong,” replied Eric Schwerin. ….

If U.S. national security had not already been compromised it was about to be:

Given the intelligence and political ties of those involved in setting up BHR, it should not come as a surprise that Hunter’s fund began buying or investing in strategically important companies in China and the United States.

One of their early investments was in China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN), where Hunter’s firm was an “anchor investor.” The FBI would later expose that firm as a conduit for nuclear espionage in the West. In April 2016, CGN and a CGN engineer named Allen Ho were charged by the Obama Justice Department with stealing nuclear secrets from the United States — actions prosecutors said could cause “significant damage to our national security.”

Hunter’s BHR was also contributing to the undermining of our national defense — buying companies in the United States that had clear military application that would benefit Beijing in its strategic competition with the United States. BHR bought an American company called Henniges Automotive, a firm known for anti-vibration technologies with military and civilian applications. The Chinese military interest in the company was obvious, especially given that BHR partnered with the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) to close the deal. AVIC is one of China’s largest military contractors. U.S. officials have identified AVIC as a major culprit in the theft of U.S. defense technologies. ….

Hunter’s willingness to participate in deals that would benefit Beijing geostrategically was becoming a pattern.

Then, in July 2014, “Hunter Biden took the unusual step of declining Secret Service travel on his future overseas trips,” Schweizer wrote.

The Secret Service communicated this fact to the Senate Homeland Security and Governance Affairs Committee, but gave no explanation as to why Biden made this move. In 2015, he reportedly requested Secret Service protection on a trip to Europe, but not on any related to China. ….

A real estate company Hunter Biden cofounded with Devon Archer and other partners was called Rosemont Realty and enjoyed commercial real estate holdings across the United States. “In 2014, as the deals with Beijing were beginning to bear fruit, Hunter and his partners received an “unsolicited offer” from a Hong Kong–based firm called Gemini Investments to buy the real estate business,” Schweizer wrote.

According to internal emails, “It’s a unique conduit for Chinese investors as well looking to deploy capital in the U.S. in real estate.” Gemini’s pedigree was similar to the other companies Hunter was dealing with: they had deep intelligence or military connections. In the case of Gemini, the parent company was then called Sino-Ocean Land (now Sino-Ocean Group), and was “one of the largest real estate companies in Beijing.” The chairman of Sino-Ocean Land was also the chairman of COSCO. ….

Gemini bought a 75 percent stake in the company. The terms included a $3 billion commitment from the Chinese to inject capital into the company. According to Hunter Biden’s emails, he retained his stake in Rosemont even with the new Chinese ownership.

