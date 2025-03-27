Yawn: Signalgate, Watergate and other nothingburger ‘scandals’

by WorldTribune Staff, March 27, 2025 Real World News



Watergate amounted to a “conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor” but Democrats and their major media allies used it to destroy Richard Nixon’s presidency, an analysis said.

“Even today, half a century later, the legacy corporate media is still patting itself on the back for having ‘exposed’ this grave abuse of political power,” Scott McKay wrote for The American Spectator on March 25.

“That same gaggle of so-called journalists staged a collective Rip Van Winkle impression for the four years of Joe Biden’s presidency, when abuses and lawlessness by men and women in political power far more egregious and substantial than anything Nixon was accused of were dropping weekly, and yet they will arrogate prestige to themselves based on the legacy of cooking Watergate until it brought down an administration.”

On Jan. 20, 2025, they awoke from that four-year slumber and have been itching to cook up a scandal ever since.

Enter Signalgate.

The “same clowns who have been flogging Watergate as the pinnacle event in American journalism — not because Woodward and Bernstein were such intrepid muckrakers that any great standard in truth-telling was achieved by parroting the disgruntled score-settling of Mark Felt, but because Watergate was a political success in taking down what had been a popular president — are trying to spend this week stirring up its echoes over a Signal chat,” McKay noted.

“That sound you hear is the whole country, or at least everybody who isn’t a partisan Democrat, yawning.”

Before President Donald Trump ordered air and missile strikes against Houthi terrorists in Yemen who attacked American naval vessels and other ships in the Red Sea for almost two years without any significant response from Team Biden, top officials including Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, were discussing the strategy behind the strikes using the secure Signal app to send text messages.

“But the story we’ve been told is that National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, or perhaps more accurately, someone on his staff who was handling his phone, somehow invited the Atlantic editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, a partisan Democrat propagandist known for concocting fabulist stories that cast Trump in a bad light, into the Signal thread,” McKay wrote.

Goldberg, after the missile strikes in Yemen successfully took out a number of Houthi fighters, went public with the messages exchanged and accused Hegseth and the others of essentially leaking “war plans” on Signal.

“The messages appear to have been real, but that didn’t stop Goldberg from lying about them,” McKay noted.

What was said in the Signal thread?

“Nothing classified other than the hardly-secret fact that our military was going to strike the Houthis less than two hours later,” McKay noted.

“There are people demanding resignations over this, which is bizarre. If Goldberg isn’t lying about how he got into the Signal thread, it would seem that someone was a bit careless in policing the roster of participants in that thread, and while that might be worthy of criticism it surely doesn’t rise to the level of, say, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff guaranteeing the Chinese that he would give them fair warning if ever a U.S. attack was imminent.

“Not a single one of the people incensed about this nothingburger of a story had a cross word to say about Mark Milley,” which should put to rest “any notions of outrage over the Signal chat,” McKay added.

Is the opposite of a scandal a ladnacs?

In analyzing Signalgate, Daniel Jupp wrote for RVIVR.com:

What they get from their ladnacs is confirmation that the Trump Administration rather sensibly wants to keep shipping lanes open, rather accurately sees the European combination of weakness and arrogance, of dependence on America and contempt for America, pretty clearly, and rather refreshingly has several people able to balance being strong enough to take military action and wise enough to always want it to be limited and actually achieve something. Even the security angle doesn’t work in the favor of the scandal criers. Because they have the “exposed” people saying that they should limit the full details to a more secure discussion platform. AND that attack only brings to focus more sharply that THIS “exposure” shows smart people sticking to their public pledges and genuinely looking at ways to deliver it, whilst prior exposures or destructions of evidence like Hillary’s emails and smashed up computers showed corruption that was so bad it had to be completely destroyed to prevent its release. Other than laughing at someone for being a very skilled lover and a chess grandmaster at the same time, it’s hard to think of a “scandal” that makes the targets look any better.

As to be expected, lawsuits have already been filed regarding Signalgate.

As WorldTribune.com reported on Wednesday, Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted: “The judge who is blocking the deportation flights just got assigned the Signalgate case. Totally normal, nothing to see here.”

Trump wrote in a Truth Social post:

“How disgraceful is it that ‘Judge’ James Boasberg has just been given a fourth ‘Trump Case,’ something which is, statistically, IMPOSSIBLE. There is no way for a Republican, especially a TRUMP, to win before him. He is Highly Conflicted, not only in his hatred of me — Massive Trump Derangement Syndrome! — but also, because of disqualifying family conflicts.

“Boasberg, who is the Chief Judge of the D.C. District Court, seems to be grabbing the ‘Trump Cases’ all to himself, even though it is not supposed to happen that way. Is there still such a thing as the ‘wheel,’ where the Judges are chosen fairly, and at random? The good news is it probably doesn’t matter, because it is virtually inconceivable for me to get an Honest Ruling in D.C. Our Courts are broken in many parts of our Country, with New York and D.C. being the most preeminent of all in their Corruption and Radicalism. There must be an immediate investigation of this Rigged System before it is too late!”

.@SecVetAffairs torches Fake News CNN’s @kaitlancollins: “Since you undoubtedly don’t want to talk about the VA … I would like to know why CNN is hostile to veterans — especially one in Florida, where you just had a $5 million defamation suit…” pic.twitter.com/fwnkeg10Zn — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 27, 2025

Support Free Press Foundation

The American Free Press is Back!