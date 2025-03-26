Hegseth: ‘Nobody’s texting war plans’; Judge Boasberg assigned Signal chat case

by WorldTribune Staff, March 26, 2025 Real World News



Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said the information he texted other Trump Administration officials in a Signal chat earlier this month did not include classified intelligence or “war plans.”

Major media has been in a feeding frenzy since Jeffrey Goldberg, the anti-Trump editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, claimed he was accidentally added to a secure Signal group chat where top Trump Administration officials discussed sensitive military operations against Iran-backed Houthi terrorists in Yemen.

“Nobody’s texting war plans,” Hegseth told reporters Wednesday afternoon. “As a matter of fact, they even changed the title to attack plans, because they know it’s not war plans.”

“There’s no units, no locations, no routes, no flight paths, no sources, no methods, no classified information,” he added.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe said in testimony before Congress this week that no classified information was discussed, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt noted.

Leavitt added that the American people should decide whether the operation was harmed by the chat after reviewing that no U.S. troops were injured while terrorists were killed and their weapons were destroyed.

“I would classify this messaging thread as a policy discussion – a sensitive policy discussion, surely – amongst high-level Cabinet officials and senior staff,” Leavitt said. “The results of this operation should speak for themselves.”

Meanwhile, the same federal judge who ordered the Trump Administration to stop deportation flights that sent illegal alien gang members to El Salvador has been assigned to preside over a case involving the administration’s use of the Signal messaging app to discuss military operations.

Chief Judge James Boasberg will oversee a new lawsuit brought against several senior national security officials.

Trump has criticized Boasberg’s handling of the deportations case, calling him a “Radical Left Lunatic of a Judge” in a post on social media and arguing that the American public elected him to stop the invasion at the U.S. southern border.

“I’m just doing what the VOTERS wanted me to do,” Trump said. “This judge, like many of the Crooked Judges’ I am forced to appear before, should be IMPEACHED!!!”

One more time… I see war plans every single day. No one is texting war plans. pic.twitter.com/ujU7IvHGmL — Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (@SecDef) March 26, 2025

Support Free Press Foundation

The American Free Press is Back!