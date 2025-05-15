Wisconsin judge claims ‘judicial immunity’ in hiding illegal alien from ICE

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 15, 2025

A Wisconsin judge pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to charges that she obstructed federal agents seeking to detain an illegal alien in her courtroom.

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan claimed “judicial immunity,” citing President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court ruling from last year.

“The problems with this prosecution are legion, but most immediately, the government cannot prosecute Judge Dugan because she is entitled to judicial immunity for her official acts,” Dugan’s lawyers wrote in a motion filed on Wednesday. “Immunity is not a defense to the prosecution to be determined later by a jury or court; it is an absolute bar to the prosecution at the outset.”

MSNBC reported that, in their motion to dismiss, Dugan’s lawyers quoted from the Trump immunity ruling, where it said: “In dividing official from unofficial conduct, courts may not inquire into the President’s motives.” They quoted that line to support the argument that her “subjective motivations are irrelevant to immunity.” They also cite the Trump immunity ruling’s quotation of a prior precedent that said the essence of immunity is the immunity possessor not having to answer for their conduct in court. “Judge Dugan therefore has both immunity from conviction and immunity from prosecution,” her lawyers claimed.

Dugan was indicted by a federal grand jury on Tuesday. She was arrested in April by the FBI on charges that she helped Eduardo Flores-Ruiz and his attorney slide out the side of her courtroom on April 18 when ICE agents showed up to arrest the illegal alien.

Dugan was charged with obstructing or impeding a proceeding before a department or agency of the United States and concealing an individual to prevent his discovery and arrest.

The two-page indictment accuses Dugan of confronting members of ICE and lying to them about needing a judicial warrant to conduct their operation. Dugan faces a maximum penalty of 6 years in prison and up to $350,000 in fines.

Dugan has been suspended by the state Supreme Court while she contests charges of concealing Flores-Ruiz and obstructing ICE.

FBI director Kash Patel said investigators believe Dugan “intentionally misdirected federal agents” away from Flores-Ruiz as officers were preparing to arrest him in the courthouse where the judge works.

Flores-Ruiz was accused in a domestic violence case assigned to Dugan, according to officials.

