Washington Post woes mount with arrest of Pulitzer Prize winning cartoonist

by WorldTribune Staff, January 16, 2025 Real World News



These are indeed dark days for The Washington Post.

Days after it was revealed that the Post has over the past three years lost a huge chunk of its online readership, NPR reported that “more than 400 Washington Post journalists – including some of its most distinguished reporters & editors – have sent plea to owner Jeff Bezos to intervene at the paper.”

Staff unrest reportedly grew when Bezos broke tradition by blocking The Post’s planned endorsement of Kamala Harris weeks before the election. Leftists on the staff were reportedly further enraged at the news this week that Bezos’s Amazon has inked an eye-popping $40 million deal with Melania Trump to license a documentary on her life — with cameos from her husband, Donald, and son, Barron

On Thursday, reports said that Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post cartoonist Darrin Bell was arrested for possession of child sex abuse material, or child pornography.

“The Sacramento-based cartoonist, who won praise for his cartoons memorializing the death of Trayvon Martin in 2012, was investigated by the Internet Crimes Against Children Detectives and discovered to have uploaded child sex abuse material,” The Post Millennial reported.

Investigators said 134 videos of child pornography were found in Bell’s possession. The images were “linked to an account owned and controlled by Bell as well as computer generated/artificial intelligence child pornography,” NBC reported.

Bell is being held on $1 million bail.

Bell was awarded the Pulitzer Prize in 2019 “for beautiful and daring editorial cartoons that took on issues affecting disenfranchised communities, calling out lies, hypocrisy and fraud in the political turmoil surrounding the Trump administration.”

Bell’s arrest is the first by Sacramento detectives “in which possession of computer generated/AI child pornography was charged against the suspect,” NBC reports, noting that making AI-generated child sexual abuse images became a criminal offense in 2025.

The artist who made these cartoons obsessing over calling Trump and Republicans r*pists, groomers, and Nazis, was just arrested for child p**n. pic.twitter.com/0PY3R2x8hH — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 16, 2025

