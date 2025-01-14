Traffic to Washington Post has plummeted after decades of skewed news-views

by WorldTribune Staff, January 14, 2025 Real World News



From 2021 to 2024, The Washington Post lost 90 percent of its daily online users, according to a report by Semafor.

In January 2021, the WaPo briefly reached a high of around 22.5 million daily active users. By the middle of 2024, its daily users hovered around 2.5 to 3 million daily users.

The Washington City Paper noted that the Post had stopped publicly disclosing its traffic numbers in press releases, after a 60% decline in monthly traffic.

“In the 11 years since Jeff Bezos bought the Post, he has said little publicly about his view of readership numbers, website traffic, or profitability generally. Current and former Posties often say that while Bezos’ wealth allows him to worry less about the bottom line than most corporations, he is also not obligated to run a charity,” the City Paper’s report said.

The Wall Journal noted that the WaPo limps into President Donald Trump’s second term amid “financial struggles,” and “concerns over editorial strategy rattle staffers at Jeff Bezos-owned publication.”

The Journal on Friday reported that the Post’s revenue fell from $190 million in 2023 to $174 million last year.

“The Washington Post is dying, like Democracy does in darkness,” Red State’s Brandon Morse noted. “Cringe-worthy slogans aside, the Washington Post’s downfall is well deserved as the rag has become an ultra-biased outlet that not only proved itself to be an unreliable social narrator but proved that the ideology that it supported is an absolute failure.”

Morse added: “The Washington Post did make the correct move of not endorsing Kamala Harris for president during the 2024 election, however, this caused internal strife, which is also something that’s plagued the paper for some time now. A former cartoonist for the post, Ann Telnaes, created a political toon featuring Jeff Bezos, the owner of the Post, presenting a bag of money to a statue of Donald Trump. WaPo spiked the toon, causing Telnaes to quit, but not without applause from Jen Rubin, who has apparently resigned as well, according to reports circulating on Monday.

“The paper is reportedly now trying to move toward the center and away from its hard leftism, which is likely to upset even more staff at the paper, however, more leftists leaving may not be the worst thing for it.”

