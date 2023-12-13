Virginia elementary school students treated after ingesting gummy bears laced with fentanyl

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News December 13, 2023

Five elementary school students in Amherst, Virginia received medical treatment after eating gummy bears laced with fentanyl, authorities said.

The children ate the fentanyl-laced candies on Tuesday at Central Elementary School, Amherst County Public Schools administrators said. Two of the student’s parents took them to receive medical treatment while Amherst County EMS transferred three of them.

“We have confirmed that the bag was brought from home by a student,” the school said.

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office conducted a field test on the candy bag and discovered it was positive for fentanyl.

“Students became ill and were exhibiting symptoms,” Amherst County Public Schools (ACPS) Superintendent Dr. William Wells said.

All five students were released from the hospital after receiving treatment, Wells confirmed.

Nicole Sanders and Clifford Dugan are in custody over the incident, according to local TV station WSLS 10. Sanders has been charged with contributing to delinquency, child abuse and drug possession, while Dugan was charged with contributing to delinquency, child abuse and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

In October, seven students from a high school in Loudoun, Virginia overdosed during a three-week stretch, according to the county sheriff’s office.

“The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating at least eight opioid-related overdoses of Park View High School students, seven of which have been reported in the past three weeks,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release at the time. “Four of the overdoses occurred in the school, and of these, three required the administration of Narcan, and two of those required CPR by school personnel.”

The sheriff’s office added that “All the overdoses appear to involve fentanyl, which is commonly found in the form of a counterfeit 30 mg oxycodone pill that is blue, circular, and may be stamped ‘M30.’ ”

In 2022, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) issued a warning on what it called the “alarming emerging trend” of rainbow fentanyl “made to look like candy to children and young people.”

Meanwhile, the DEA said in another report that six out of 10 fake prescription pills it tested contained a potentially lethal fentanyl dose.

Earlier this year, the group Families Against Fentanyl found that U.S. children under the age of 14 are dying from fentanyl at a faster rate than any other age group.

China is the leading supplier of fentanyl that makes its way into the United States. The communist country continues to take advantage of Team Biden’s open border policies to poison hundreds of thousands of Americans with fatal fentanyl.

