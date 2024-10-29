Undercover video: Democrat operative explains ballot harvesting; Admits 2020 fraud in GA

In an undercover video released by Steven Crowder, Joel Caldwell, the director of operations for The Coalition For The People’s Agenda in Georgia, explains how elections are stolen.

Caldwell said a variety of methods are used, from kicking Republican poll watchers out of the State Farm Arena in 2020 because of an alleged water main break, to ballot harvesting in nursing homes.

Caldwell also says Dinesh D’Souza’s 2000 Mules movie was accurate and says he believes he was able to identify a union member’s vehicle that was seen in movie based on True the Vote’s research.

