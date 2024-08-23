U.S. taxpayer-funded group gives $30K in assistance to new homebuyers … who aren’t American citizens

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 23, 2024

As millions of Americans are unable to afford to buy a house, taxpayers in Oregon are subsidizing home buying opportunities for illegal immigrants.

The program offers to help new homebuyers with up to $30,000 for down payments, a report said.

The program is open only to non-citizens, The Daily Caller reported on Wednesday.

Hacienda Community Development Corp. offers the asssitance through their Camino a Casa program, according to a screenshot first reported by X user Oregon Citizen.

“Clients work closely with financial coaches and HUD-certified housing counselors throughout the entirety of the homebuying process. In addition to mortgage readiness and financial fitness workshops, we provide various opportunities for down-payment assistance,” the organization states.

Hacienda CDC works with credit unions that offer mortgage loans for non-citizens who cannot get a Social Security number. Instead, the credit unions use an IRS loophole by processing the mortgage with Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers (ITINs).

American citizens are excluded from the program their taxes pay for.

“American citizens in Oregon are struggling to find and buy a home. We have a severe housing shortage in this state. I am appalled that the hard-earned, limited tax dollars of Oregonians are being used to prioritize home ownership for certain non-U.S. citizens. Oregon can’t end this state-sponsored discrimination soon enough,” Republican Oregon state Rep. Ed Diehl told The Daily Caller.

Hacienda CDC is partially funded through the Economic Equity Investment Program (EEIP), an equity-based beneficiary project established through the Economic Equity Investment Act (SB 1579), which the Oregon legislature passed in 2022. The organization receives millions in Oregon state taxpayer money and federal taxes through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), according to its recent annual report.

Hacienda CDC appears to violate its contract with the state by denying an application based on citizenship if the participant meets the other criteria, according to the contract viewed by The Daily Caller. “Recipient shall consider all eligible beneficiaries (meeting 2 or more economic equity risk factors) as described in Exhibit A and shall not refuse to work with individuals, families, businesses, or communities based on protected class considerations,” the contract states. U.S. citizens are eligible for these benefits, according to the EEIP guidelines.

