U.S. deports more Tren de Aragua, MS-13 thugs to El Salvador

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News April 2, 2025

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele noted in a March 31 post to X that the United States deported several more Tren de Aragua and MS-13 gang members to El Salvador who were immediately taken to the country’s Supermax prison.

Last night, in a joint military operation with our allies from the United States, we transferred 17 extremely dangerous criminals linked to Tren de Aragua and MS-13.

All individuals are confirmed murderers and high-profile offenders, including six child rapists.

This operation… pic.twitter.com/Tk1Xq7vnuB

— Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) March 31, 2025