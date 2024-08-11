Two men win gold in Olympic women’s boxing; and then there is the Aussie break dancer

Two boxers who were determined by the International Boxing Association (IBA) to be male have won gold medals in women’s boxing at the Paris Olympics.

Algeria’s Amane Khelif pummeled a slew of women to win the gold in the welterweight division. He defeated China’s Yang Liu in Friday’s finale.

Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting won the featherweight division, defeating female contender Julia Szeremeta of Poland.

And then there is Break Dancing, as in the new Olympic sport.

Australia’s Rachael Gunn received much ridicule online for her performance while others came to her defense.

You decide:

