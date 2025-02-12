Tulsi Gabbard confirmed as DNI; Mitch McConnell voted with Democrats in opposition

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News February 12, 2025

All Republicans, with the exception of Kentucky’s Mitch McConnell, voted in favor as Tulsi Gabbard was confirmed by the Senate on Wednesday as the new Director of National Intelligence (DNI).

The final vote was 52-48, with all Democrats and McConnell voting against Gabbard.

Last month, McConnell cast a surprise “no” vote on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, forcing Vice President JD Vance to break a tie to confirm him.

Also on Wednesday, the Senate voted along party lines, 53-47, to invoke cloture on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s HHS nomination, sending it for a vote on his confirmation to the position on Thursday.

During her confirmation hearing, Gabbard reaffirmed her commitment to upholding the law and spoke about the importance of ending the weaponization of America’s intelligence apparatus and restoring public trust in the 18 agencies that make up the U.S. Intelligence Community.

“President Trump’s reelection is a clear mandate from the American people to break this cycle of failure, end the weaponization/politicization of the [intel community], and begin to restore trust in those who have been charged with the critical task of securing our nation,” Gabbard said. “If confirmed as DNI, I will do my very best to fulfill this mandate and bring leadership to the intelligence community with a laser like focus on our essential mission: ensuring the safety, security and freedom of the American people.”

Gabbard’s committee remarks earned her support from key GOP senators, including Susan Collins of Maine and Todd Young of Indiana, who were seen as on the fence before the hearing.

Gabbard also earned support from GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who was considered to be another swing vote heading into Wednesday’s confirmation. The liberal Alaska Republican revealed her support for Gabbard in a Tuesday X post:

“While I continue to have concerns about certain positions [Gabbard] has previously taken, I appreciate her commitment to rein in the outsized scope of the agency, while still enabling the ODNI to continue its essential function in upholding national security,” Murkowski wrote. “As she brings independent thinking and necessary oversight to her new role, I am counting on her to ensure the safety and civil liberties of American citizens remain rigorously protected.”

President Donald Trump announced his selection of Gabbard for DNI in November shortly after being elected.

“I am pleased to announce that former Congresswoman, Lieutenant Colonel Tulsi Gabbard, will serve as Director of National Intelligence (DNI),” he said in a statement at the time.

“For over two decades, Tulsi has fought for our Country and the Freedoms of all Americans. As a former Candidate for the Democrat Presidential Nomination, she has broad support in both Parties – She is now a proud Republican! I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence Community, championing our Constitutional Rights, and securing Peace through Strength. Tulsi will make us all proud!”

