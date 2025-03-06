Tucker Carlson’s jailhouse interview with Sam Bankman-Fried

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News March 6, 2025

Tucker Carlson on Thursday posted the nearly 45-minute interview he conducted with Sam Bankman-Fried, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison in March 2024 for defrauding customers of his FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

Sam Bankman-Fried is doing 25 years behind bars, and is now sharing a cell block with Diddy. He joins us from prison for an update on his new life.

(0:00) What Has Prison Been Like?

(2:28) Was SBF Ever on Adderall?

(4:42) SBF Meeting Diddy in Prison

(7:01) How Prison Has Changed… pic.twitter.com/mNSNktLibg

— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 6, 2025