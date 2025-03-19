Trump’s ban on trans in military blocked by Biden-appointed LGBT judge

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News March 19, 2025

A Biden-appointed federal judge on Tuesday issued a preliminary injunction that blocks President Donald Trump’s ban on transgender individuals serving in the U.S. military.

U.S. District Judge Ana C. Reyes, the first openly lesbian judge in DC, said transgenders can continue serving while a lawsuit challenging the ban proceeds.

Reyes concluded that the transgender plaintiffs are likely to prevail on the merits, and face irreparable harm in the interim.

The judge said the ban was based on un-evidenced claims that people diagnosed with gender dysphoria were unfit to serve in the military, and that “the law does not demand that the Court rubber-stamp illogical judgments based on conjecture.”

Reyes’ included a gratuitous quote from the musical Hamilton in her 79-page opinion.

“The Military Ban is soaked in animus and dripping with pretext. Its language is unabashedly demeaning, its policy stigmatizes transgender persons as inherently unfit, and its conclusions bear no relation to fact,” the judge wrote.

Trump’s Jan 26 executive order states:

“Expressing a false ‘gender identity’ divergent from an individual’s sex cannot satisfy the rigorous standards necessary for military service…A man’s assertion that he is a woman, and his requirement that others honor this falsehood, is not consistent with the humility and selflessness required of a service member.”

Reyes wrote, “The ban at bottom invokes derogatory language to target a vulnerable group in violation of the Fifth Amendment.”

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller slammed Reyes’s ruling on X, writing: “District court judges have now decided they are in command of the Armed Forces…is there no end to this madness?”

While the military has yet to begin discharging trans troops, The New York Times alleged that those troops have already been impacted:

“In the six weeks since Mr. Trump’s executive order was signed, troops say, they have been forced to use the pronouns and conform to the grooming standards of their birth sex, and have been denied medical care, passed over for assignments sent home from deployments and put on administrative leave,” the Times claimed, likely using the term “medical care” expansively to encompass elective hormonal and surgical interventions to help people with gender dysphoria modify their bodies.

The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday announced it would stop providing so-called “gender affirming care” for veterans. “If veterans want to attempt to change their sex, they can do so on their own dime,” said Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins.

The preliminary injunction against the transgender ban is just the latest of many court rulings aimed at blocking Trump’s policies:

That makes 27 of Trump’s decisions blocked by federal judges 2/3 of this Senate will never vote to remove them. Only 53% are GOP, including RINOs Winning the presidency is not enough to fix fedgov because the Left is more powerful in the US Solution: help red states secede! pic.twitter.com/3F9cyrGDaz — state secession (@state_secession) March 19, 2025

Timely: Defund Fake News

The American Free Press is Back!