Trump says he will release Jeffrey Epstein ‘client list’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 4, 2024

GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump said, if he returns to the White House, he would have “no problem” releasing the list of clients who visited Jeffrey Epstein’s private island.

Asked in a Tuesday interview by computer scientist turned podcaster Lex Fridman if he had any “hesitation” about the documents being released, Trump said: “I don’t … I’m not involved. I never went to his island, fortunately, but a lot of people did.”

Pressed on why “so many smart, powerful people allowed him [Epstein] to get so close?”, Trump replied: “He was a good salesman. He was a hailing, hearty type of guy.”

Epstein “had some nice assets that he’d throw around like islands, but a lot of big people went to that island. But fortunately, I was not one of them.”

Fridman said it was “very strange” that a “list of clients” who visited Epstein’s island – Little Saint James in the U.S. Virgin Islands – had not been made public.

“It’s very interesting, isn’t it? It probably will be, by the way, probably,” Trump said, before adding that he’d “certainly take a look at it.”

Trump added: “Now, [John F] Kennedy’s interesting because it’s so many years ago. They do that for danger too, because it endangers certain people… so Kennedy is very different from the Epstein thing but I’d be inclined to do the Epstein. I’d have no problem with it.”

Epstein, 66, reportedly committed suicide at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan in August 2019 while awaiting trial on new charges of trafficking.

