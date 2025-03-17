Trump on ’10 yard line’ of Ukraine-Russia peace deal

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News March 17, 2025

The Trump Administration is close to reaching a Ukraine-Russia peace deal, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday.

“I won’t get ahead of those negotiations, but I can say we are on the 10 yard line of peace, and we’ve never been closer to a peace deal than we are in this moment, and the President, as you know, is determined to get one done,” Leavitt said during Monday’s White House press briefing.

“The President and his entire national security team have been engaged directly with President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainians team,” she added. “It would be unwise for me to get ahead of the President’s call with President Putin tomorrow. But again, I can assure you, in the effort of transparency, as this President always does, you will hear from him or one of us directly after that phone call tomorrow.”

President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that he plans to speak with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Tuesday and that they would discuss “dividing up certain assets,” including land and power plants.

“I think we have a lot of it already discussed by both sides — Ukraine and Russia,” Trump said. “We want to see if we can bring that war to an end. Maybe we can, maybe we can’t, but I think we have a very good chance.”

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed the planned call between the two leaders during a press briefing Monday, but provided no further details.

Deputy Russian Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told the Russian outlet Izvestia that the Kremlin will seek “iron-clad security guarantees” to ensure Kyiv’s exclusion from NATO in any peace deal and Ukraine’s neutrality regarding the bloc.

Grushko also said that Russia would oppose any troops in Ukraine as part of post-conflict guarantees, including NATO troops, with Britain and France both saying in recent weeks that they are willing to send forces to monitor any ceasefire.

“If [those soldiers] appear there, it means that they are deployed in the conflict zone with all the consequences for these contingents as parties to the conflict,” he added.

A spokesperson for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also told reporters that a “significant number” of European countries were willing to provide peacekeeping troops in Ukraine as part of a peace deal, according to Reuters.

