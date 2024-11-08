Trump: ‘No price tag’ will stop plan to mass deport illegals

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 8, 2024

During the 2024 campaign, President-elect Donald Trump vowed he would carry out the “largest deportation effort in American history.”

“A majority of Americans want mass deportations for illegal immigrants,” he said. “On Day One back in the White House, President Trump will begin the largest criminal deportation operation of illegal immigrants and restore the rule of law.”

On Thursday, Trump told NBC News that there is “no price tag” that would prevent his deportation plan from being implemented.

“It’s not a question of a price tag. It’s not — really, we have no choice. When people have killed and murdered, when drug lords have destroyed countries. Now they’re going to go back to those countries because they’re not staying here. There is no price tag,” Trump said.

“We obviously have to make the border strong and powerful and we have to — at the same time, we want people to come into our country,” the president-elect said. “And you know, I’m not somebody that says, ‘No, you can’t come in.’ We want people to come in.”

Tom Homan, former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), told CBS News the deportations will start with targeted arrests.

“It’s not going be a mass sweep of neighborhoods. It’s not going to be building concentration camps. I’ve read it all. It’s ridiculous,” Homan said.

“They’ll be targeted arrests. We’ll know who we’re going to arrest, where we’re most likely to find them based on numerous investigative processes,” he added.

Trump has vowed to sign an executive order “on Day 1” to stop federal agencies from giving automatic U.S. citizenship to the children of immigrants in the country illegally.

The president-elect also is likely to resume border wall construction, and reimpose policies such as “Remain in Mexico”, which forces potential asylum-seekers to stay in Mexico to wait out the results of their cases in U.S. immigration court.

“All of the secure border policies that we had in place with President Trump, he can simply flip the switch and put those back in place just like they were before. They didn’t need an act of Congress,” senior campaign adviser Jason Miller said Wednesday on NBC’s “Today.”

