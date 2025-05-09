Trump names Jeanine Pirro interim U.S. Attorney for DC

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 9, 2025

President Donald Trump on Thursday named Fox News host Jeanine Pirro to serve as interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia.

Trump told reporters he was rescinding his pick of Ed Martin for the position. As WorldTribune.com reported on Wednesday, Martin’s nominations was derailed by North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis.

Trump said in a post to Truth Social:

I am pleased to announce that Judge Jeanine Pirro will be appointed interim United States Attorney for the District of Columbia. Jeanine was Assistant District Attorney for Westchester County, New York, and then went on to serve as County Judge, and District Attorney, where she was the first woman ever to be elected to those positions. During her time in office, Jeanine was a powerful crusader for victims of crime. Her establishment of the Domestic Violence Bureau in her Prosecutor’s Office was the first in the Nation. She excelled in all ways. In addition to her Legal career, Jeanine previously hosted her own Fox News Show, Justice with Judge Jeanine, for ten years, and is currently Co-Host of The Five, one of the Highest Rated Shows on Television. Jeanine is incredibly well qualified for this position, and is considered one of the Top District Attorneys in the History of the State of New York. She is in a class by herself. Congratulations Jeanine!

In 1990, Pirro was elected a judge in New York’s Westchester County Court and then became the first woman elected Westchester County district attorney, a role she held for more than a decade.

Trump did not clarify if Pirro would be nominated to the full-time position or if this is a more temporary placement.

In a statement to the Associated Press, a Fox News spokesperson said that Pirro “contributed greatly to our success throughout her 14-year tenure” and that the company “wishes her all the best.”

Trump said he is appointing Martin to be director of the Justice Department’s Weaponization Working Group and the U.S. pardon attorney.

“Ed Martin has done an AMAZING job as interim U.S. Attorney, and will be moving to the Department of Justice as the new Director of the Weaponization Working Group, Associate Deputy Attorney General, and Pardon Attorney,” Trump posted on Truth Social on Thursday. “In these highly important roles, Ed will make sure we finally investigate the Weaponization of our Government under the Biden Regime, and provide much needed Justice for its victims. Congratulations Ed!”

