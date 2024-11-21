Trump names Bondi as Gaetz exits: ‘No time to waste on protracted Washington scuffle’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 21, 2024

Matt Gaetz on Thursday withdrew from consideration as President-elect Donald Trump’s choice for U.S. Attorney General.

Gaetz had meetings on Wednesday with several senators and said he had “thoughtful feedback” and received “incredible support” from many of them.

He wrote in a post to X on Thursday:

“While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition. There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I’ll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General. Trump’s DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1.”

Trump said in a social media post: “I greatly appreciate the recent efforts of Matt Gaetz in seeking approval to be Attorney General. He was doing very well but, at the same time, did not want to be a distraction for the Administration, for which he has much respect. Matt has a wonderful future, and I look forward to watching all of the great things he will do!”

Later on Nov. 21, Trump named former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi as his new choice for the key position:

I am proud to announce former Attorney General of the Great State of Florida, Pam Bondi, as our next Attorney General of the United States. Pam was a prosecutor for nearly 20 years, where she was very tough on Violent Criminals, and made the streets safe for Florida Families. Then, as Florida’s first female Attorney General, she worked to stop the trafficking of deadly drugs, and reduce the tragedy of Fentanyl Overdose Deaths, which have destroyed many families across our Country. She did such an incredible job, that I asked her to serve on our Opioid and Drug Abuse Commission during my first Term — We saved many lives!

For too long, the partisan Department of Justice has been weaponized against me and other Republicans — Not anymore. Pam will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fighting Crime, and Making America Safe Again. I have known Pam for many years — She is smart and tough, and is an AMERICA FIRST Fighter, who will do a terrific job as Attorney General!

Gaetz resigned from his Florida congressional seat on Nov. 13 after he was named as Trump’s choice for AG. He had won re-election for the upcoming Congress on Nov. 5.

Last year, Gaetz said in a statement that the Department of Justice had ended a sex trafficking investigation with no charges against him. He has also categorically denied claims related to the House ethics panel’s investigation, noting that the DOJ ended that probe.

“The Department of Justice has confirmed to congressman Gaetz’s attorneys that their investigation has concluded and that he will not be charged with any crimes,” a statement from his office said last year.

The Epoch Times reported on Thursday that, earlier this week, an attorney involved in a civil case brought by a Gaetz associate was told about an unknown person’s unauthorized access to case documents in a separate matter.

Attorney Joel Leppard, who had represented a client involved in the case, said the files included unredacted depositions from a woman who claimed to have had a sexual encounter with Gaetz when she was 17 as well as testimony from another woman who claimed to be a witness.

The files the individual was able to access were part of a defamation case filed by a Gaetz associate against Gaetz’s one time political ally Joel Greenberg. Gaetz was not part of the lawsuit involving the files and has said he did not have sex with a minor.

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted in a social media post: “Matt Gaetz is a patriot and was cleared by the BIDEN DOJ. That means even Merrick Garland passed on it.”

I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday. I appreciate their thoughtful feedback – and the incredible support of so many. While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance… — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 21, 2024

Timely: Defund Fake News

The American Free Press is Back!