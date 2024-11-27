Trump names author of ‘Great Barrington Declaration’ to head NIH

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 27, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Dr. Jay Bhattacharya to head up the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Bhattacharya is co-author of the “Great Barrington Declaration,” which slammed the devastating physical and mental health impacts of Covid lockdown policies.

“I am thrilled to nominate Jay Bhattacharya, MD, PhD, to serve as Director of the National Institutes of Health. Dr. Bhattacharya will work in cooperation with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to direct the Nation’s Medical Research, and to make important discoveries that will improve Health, and save lives,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

The declaration was suppressed and censored by the Covid cabal but was proven to be accurate.

When Elon Musk bought Twitter in 2022, Bhattacharya discovered he had “been placed on a blacklist the day I joined Twitter” in October 2020 “because I put the Great Barrington Declaration on there. That was not an accident. Twitter didn’t do that on its own. There was a systematic campaign by the federal bureaucracy, including the CDC, the surgeon general’s office.”

“All of these federal agencies essentially pressured Twitter and other social media to silence voices … that were contrary to pandemic policy put forward by the administration,” Bhattacharya said. “The American First Amendment didn’t hold during the pandemic. We did not have free speech.”

“The government going to Twitter or to Facebook and saying ‘Silence Jay or silence people like Jay who are saying these kinds of things,’ where I’m not told I’m being silenced, I don’t get to tell the government to go take a hike … that’s a violation of the First Amendment,” he said.

Trump noted: “Jay is a Professor of Health Policy at Stanford University, a Research Associate at the National Bureau of Economics Research, and a Senior Fellow by courtesy at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, Stanford Freeman Spogli Institute, and the Hoover Institution. He directs Stanford’s Center for Demography and Economics of Health and Aging. His Research focuses on the Health and Well-Being of vulnerable populations, emphasizing the role of Government programs, Biomedical Innovation, and Economics. Jay is a co-author of the Great Barrington Declaration, an alternative to lockdowns proposed in October 2020. His peer-reviewed research has been published in Economics, Statistics, Legal, Medical, Public Health, and Health Policy Journals. He holds an MD and PhD in Economics from Stanford University.”

The Post Millennial noted: “Bhattacharya was outspoken during the Covid pandemic and repeatedly called the guidance of Dr. Anthony Fauci and others on the Covid task force, including Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, into question. He advocated for the reopening of schools so that children didn’t suffer learning loss and was slandered by media for doing so. Bhattacharya was blacklisted on then-Twitter over his refusal to toe the line on Covid guidance, for speaking out against lockdowns, masking, and the Covid vaccine.”

In October 2020, @DrJBhattacharya authored the Great Barrington Declaration, which called for an end to covid lockdowns. Four days later, Dr. Fauci and then NIH Director Francis Collins emailed each other to plot a “devastating takedown of its premises. It wasn’t long after… pic.twitter.com/m6u9BfVsxr — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 27, 2024

Timely: Defund Fake News

The American Free Press is Back!