Trump: ‘Major comeback’ for Columbus Day

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News April 28, 2025

After a brief visit to Rome for the funeral of Pope Francis, President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that he is reviving Columbus Day.

“I’m bringing Columbus Day back from the ashes,” Trump said in a post to Truth Social.

“The Democrats did everything possible to destroy Christopher Columbus, his reputation, and all of the Italians that love him so much.”

Trump noted how Democrats had “tore down his Statues, and put up nothing but ‘WOKE,’ or even worse, nothing at all!”

“Well, you’ll be happy to know, Christopher is going to make a major comeback,” Trump wrote. “I am hereby reinstating Columbus Day under the same rules, dates, and locations, as it has had for all of the many decades before!”

The lynching of 11 Italian-American immigrants in New Orleans in 1891 led to the first Columbus Day celebration in the United States, led the following year by President Benjamin Harrison.

Congress in 1934 called on President Franklin D. Roosevelt to designated Columbus Day as a national holiday on the second Monday of October.

The woke mob attempted to commandeer and scrap the Columbus Day federal holiday and replace it with an “Indigenous Peoples’ Day,” claiming that Columbus Day offends Native American communities.

In October 2021, Joe Biden issued the first-ever presidential proclamation for Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Support Free Press Foundation

The American Free Press is Back!