Trump: Jail those unknown people who ‘operated the Auto Pen’

by WorldTribune Staff, April 27, 2025



Who or what group was running the country from noon on Jan. 20, 2021 to noon on Jan. 20, 2025?

While average Americans and a few “alternative independent media types” were asking that question on a daily basis, the”journalist” with “legacy media” were not the least bit curious.

One who did speak out was not a professional journalist but successful business man John McNabb, chairman of the Free Press Foundation who wrote a column asking ‘A few questions for America about ‘the emperor’s new clothes’‘ (January 10, 2022).

What happened to the days when the media held the powerful to account? Your average reporter was not only curious but extremely curious. If he or she did not come equipped with an innate “BS Meter” they were destined for PR, not the news media.

Who today remembers the words of Thomas Paine?

“A body of men, holding themselves accountable to nobody, ought not to be trusted by anybody.”

A funny thing happened after Joe Biden had signed his last pardon for family members and his partisan enablers. Independent analysts and journalists noticed that all his signatures were and had long been identical, signed by an “Auto Pen.”

Whoever was operating the infamous “Auto Pen” should be jailed, President Donald Trump said in a post to Truth Social on Sunday.

The Dems only know how to win by CHEATING, something which they do better than any group or party in history. But now …. with people like Crooked Adam Schiff, who demanded a full Pardon from Sleepy Joe, leading the way, it is almost impossible to reach their money goals. The USA is wise to these scoundrels and crooks. Also, why did the Auto Pen give Schiff a Pardon? Biden knew nothing about it. Who operated the Auto Pen? That is the biggest question being asked in D.C. They almost destroyed our Country. They should all be in jail!!!

