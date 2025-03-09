Joe Biden’s autopen: Who controlled the U.S. executive branch?

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, March 9, 2025 Real World News



Who or what group was running the country from noon on Jan. 20, 2021 to noon on Jan. 20, 2025?

The evidence continues to mount that it was certainly not Joe Biden.

The Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project found that the same autopen signature was used on nearly all presidential documents during Biden’s tenure.

“WHOEVER CONTROLLED THE AUTOPEN CONTROLLED THE PRESIDENCY,” the Oversight Project posted to X on Thursday.

“For investigators to determine whether then-President Biden actually ordered the signature of relevant legal documents, or if he even had the mental capacity to, they must first determine who controlled the autopen and what checks there were in place. Given President Biden’s decision to revoke Executive Privilege for individuals advising Trump during his first Presidency, this is a knowable fact that can be determined with the correct legal process?” the Oversight Project wrote.

The post noted that the Oversight Project had gathered every document it could find with Biden’s signature over the course of his 4-year term. All used the same autopen signature with the only exception being Biden’s signature on the document announcing he was dropping out of the 2024 election.

The Oversight Project posted two signatures from executive orders and the dropping-out-of-the-race signature:





An “autopen” signature is a mechanical or digital reproduction of a person’s signature using a machine. It allows someone (usually a high-ranking official) to “sign” documents without physically writing their signature each time. It’s often used for mass signings, official government documents, or letters, but can raise concerns about authenticity—especially in politics.

Revolver News noted: “What does this mean? Well, we may soon find out, because now there are growing calls to investigate Biden’s cognitive decline during the time he was installed into the White House and all those EO’s, pardons, and other important life-changing documents that were supposedly signed by a clear-headed Mr. Biden.”

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey sent a letter to the Department of Justice on Wednesday demanding an investigation be opened into whether Biden’s “cognitive decline allowed unelected staff to push through radical policy without his knowing approval.”

The Oversight Project shared Bailey’s letter in its thread investigating Biden’s signature on official documents, in addition to January interview with House Speaker Mike Johnson when he recounted that Biden didn’t remember signing a 2024 order freezing new liquid natural gas exports.

“I didn’t do that,” Biden said, Johnson recounted during an interview with the Free Press’s Bari Weiss.

“Sir, you paused it, I know. I have the export terminals in my state. I talked to those people in my state, I’ve talked to those people this morning, this is doing massive damage to our economy, national security,” Johnson said he told Biden at the time.

“I walked out of that meeting with fear and loathing because I thought, ‘We are in serious trouble – who is running the country?’” Johnson said. “I don’t know who put the paper in front of him, but he didn’t know.”

Revolver News added: “This must be investigated—and for once, there needs to be real accountability. No more ‘stern letters’ from the GOP or theatrical outrage on cable news. It’s time for action. Because let’s be honest—Biden had no clue what was happening during his so-called ‘presidency.’ ”

