Trump has made border a ‘ghost town,’ San Diego supervisor says

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News February 9, 2025

A senior official at one of the nation’s busiest illegal border crossings said the border more resembles a “ghost town” in the first three weeks of President Donald Trump’s second term.

San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond, in a post to X on Saturday, pointed out the stark difference at the San Diego border region between the Biden and Trump administrations.

“For the past four years, our border has been wide open, allowing millions of people to enter the country without proper vetting, including hundreds of thousands here in San Diego. I saw it firsthand — human traffickers dropping people off and walking through into the country without being stopped. Last year, for the first time since the 1980s, San Diego had the highest number of border crossings in the nation,” Desmond said.

Desmond described the current border situation under Trump and his new policies: “With a new administration in place, I went back to the San Diego border to see what’s happening now. The numbers have dropped dramatically — less than 100 people are crossing a day in San Diego. It’s a stark contrast to the chaos we saw just months ago.”

🚨 #BREAKING: The Pentagon is deploying an additional 1,500 active duty troops to the southern border, bringing their total to 3,600, per AP. Trump is LOCKING DOWN the border! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tikkmQYCgx — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 7, 2025

For the past four years, our border has been wide open, allowing millions of people to enter the country without proper vetting, including hundreds of thousands here in San Diego. I saw it firsthand—human traffickers dropping people off and walking through into the country… pic.twitter.com/7h4BgeEMus — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) February 8, 2025

At the end of his first full week in office, Trump posted a graph on Truth Social that shows the huge decrease in daily encounters of illegals on the border:

