Trump, Dr. Ronny Jackson slam Sen. Jon Tester in Bozeman, Montanna

Donald Trump took his campaign to Montana on Saturday. It’s hardly a swing state as Trump is expected to win it by a wide margin in November.

If he is returned to the White House, the new Trump administration would like to have a Republican-controlled Senate, hence the trip to Bozeman to support GOP candidate Tim Sheehy, who is looking to unseat the only statewide elected Democrat, Sen. Jon Tester.

“For years, Tester has been telling Montana that he’s a moderate while he votes with Biden, Harris and Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren,” Trump told a massive crowd of supporters.

Trump noted that Tester had voted for “mass amnesty” while voting against building the border wall and the “Remain in Mexico” policy that requires migrants seeking asylum to stay in Mexico as they wait for their cases to be taken up.

The GOP presidential candidate also pointed out that Tester had supported legislation that added to inflation and added that the Montana Democrat had voted against the Keystone XL Pipeline.

Trump also pointed to Tester’s role in ending former Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson’s nomination to direct the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Tester in 2018 said several witnesses had told him that Jackson, who was then Trump’s White House physician, “was known as the Candyman” for freely distributing controlled substances. CNN reported that Jackson was under scrutiny for being drunk overseas when traveling as the physician to then-President Barack Obama.

Jackson, now a U.S. representative from Texas, took the stage on Saturday to blast Tester:

“[Tester] said that I was recklessly prescribing narcotics. I can tell you, I can count right here on this hand, right here, how many times I prescribed narcotics at the White House in 14 years,” Jackson said. “He put that out there. He said that I got drunk and wrecked the government vehicle. Any two-bit investigator can figure out whether or not that happened. He knew it didn’t happen. He knew it, and it’s been proven that it didn’t happen since then. He did not care. He was going to destroy me to better his career.”

Sheehy called Tester a “rubber stamp for the Biden-Harris agenda every single time it matters” and claimed that “Jon Tester couldn’t find the courage to say, ‘I’m going to vote against these terrible policies that are bad for Montanans.’ ”

In the most recent compilation of polls by Decision Desk HQ, Sheehy leads Tester 49 percent to 45 percent. Election handicapper Cook Political Report rates the seat as a “toss-up.”

(Seen the Bozeman rally in full here.)

