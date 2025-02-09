Trump does sweep of security clearances: Biden, Blinken, Sullivan, Weissmann, Monaco . . .

by WorldTribune Staff, February 9, 2025 Real World News



Taking away access to sensitive information is actually a key component to draining the Swamp.

Over the past few days, President Donald Trump has revoked the security clearances of Joe Biden, Anthony Blinken, Jacob Sullivan, Andrew Weissmann, Lisa Monaco and other “antagonists” who tried to ruin his first term or sideline his comeback.

“This is to take away every right they have [revoking security clearances] including they can’t go into [federal] buildings,” Trump told the New York Post.

On Friday, Trump revoked Biden’s security clearance, saying he made his decision because Biden’s mental acuity was declining, pointing to a 2024 special counsel report on Biden’s handling of classified materials that said Biden presented himself as an “elderly man with a poor memory.”

“There is no need for Joe Biden to continue receiving access to classified information,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social Friday night.

Trump pointed out that the precedent had been set by Biden: “He set this precedent in 2021, when he instructed the Intelligence Community (IC) to stop the 45th President of the United States (ME!) from accessing details on National Security, a courtesy provided to former Presidents,” Trump wrote.

At the time, Biden claimed Trump was exhibiting “erratic behavior.”

“Briefings for former presidents occur at the sole discretion of the sitting president,” the Wall Street Journal reported. “Former presidents receive intelligence briefings in part so they are up-to-speed if the sitting president reaches out for advice, according to veterans of past administrations.”

Blinken’s security clearances was revoked days after the president stripped the clearances of the 51 former intelligence officials who falsely said the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation.

“Bad guy. Take away his passes,” Trump said of Blinken, who orchestrated the letter signed by the 51 former intelligence officials.

Related: Lisa Monaco, Obama political operative made gain of function policy change, June 15, 2023

Sullivan, who also was chief foreign policy adviser to Hillary Clinton during her failed 2016 presidential bid when he notoriously helped foment the Trump-Russia collusion hoax.

Monaco was involved in overseeing lawfare investigations against Trump and coordinating the DOJ response to J6. She also helped orchestrate the Russia hoax while working as an aide to President Barack Obama.

Weissmann was lead prosecutor in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Trump-Russia collusion investigation

The security clearances of Democrat Party legal operatives Norm Eisen and Mark Zaid were also stripped. Both represent the FBI officials who investigated J6 who are now suing the Department of Justice to block the release of their names.

Trump also revoked the security clearances of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and New York Attorney General Letitia James, key players in the lawfare campaign that attempted to derail Trump’s 2024 campaign.

On Friday, Trump fired the head of the National Archives, Colleen Shogan, White House Personnel Office chief Sergio Gor said on X. Shogan oversaw the National Archives when the agency told the Biden Department of Justice that Trump had taken home classified records.

Trump lawfare coordinator Norm Eisen is threatening Emil Bove which means Emil has been marked for destruction which will no doubt include disbarment. Norm should have already been put under formal investigation so that he cannot continue his reign of terror. @mrddmia… pic.twitter.com/beK6BbPTjs — The Researcher (@listen_2learn) February 3, 2025

Timely: Defund Fake News

The American Free Press is Back!