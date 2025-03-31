Trump deports illegal who advocated for squatting in Americans’ homes

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News March 31, 2025

An illegal alien from Venezuela who posted videos on social media flashing stacks of cash and advocating for illegals to “invade” Americans’ homes by squatting in them has been deported by the Trump Administration.

Leonel Moreno, 26, made thousands of dollars informing his audience he planned to make a business out of squatting in homes and selling them for a profit.

In his videos, Moreno waved stacks of cash and mocked U.S. taxpayers and even other immigrants who work for a living.

“I didn’t cross the Rio Grande to work like a slave,” Moreno said in Spanish, according to a translation of his videos. “I came to the U.S. to mark my territory.”

Moreno illegally entered the U.S. near Eagle Pass, Texas in 2022 and was released under the Biden-Harris parole system.

In videos posted to TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram, Moreno claimed his family had received $350 a week in government handouts since entering the U.S. illegally and that at one point he was making as much as $1,000 a week with his videos.

“You’re hurt because I make more than you without much work while you work like slaves, understand?” he said in one of his videos. “That’s the difference between you and me. I’m always going to make lots of money without much work, and you’re always going to be exploited and miserable and insignificant.”

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detained Moreno last year, but the Venezuelan government refused to accept deportation flights under the Biden-Harris Administration.

Update: He has been deported 👋 https://t.co/OrDNB7jN8W — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 28, 2025

