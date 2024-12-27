This just in: Data show Arctic ice 26% larger than in 2012

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News December 27, 2024

Narrative-breaking news: According to newly released data, ice in the Arctic is 26% larger than it was in 2012.

By 2012, climate alarmists had warned, the Arctic would be one melted mess.

In a post to X, climate realist Tony Heller highlights the disinformation campaigns waged on the global public by climate alarmists and their corporate media allies.

Heller references a 2007 BBC News article titled “Arctic summers ice-free ‘by 2013’ “, which warned readers of the supposed threat that “latest modeling studies indicate northern polar waters could be ice-free in summers within just 5-6 years.”

As one X user commented: “They keep this info out of the news because it doesn’t serve the narrative…”

This year’s minimum Arctic sea ice extent was 26% larger than 2012. @BBCNews said the Arctic would be ice-free by 2013.https://t.co/HphrKQEGqehttps://t.co/0lYsJCyfm2https://t.co/NWyPy8DujC pic.twitter.com/q6uLF0cWyy — Tony Heller (@TonyClimate) December 26, 2024

