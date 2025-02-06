Thieves steal 100,000 eggs, worth 40 grand, from Pennsylvania producer

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News February 6, 2025

Thieves have caught on to the nationwide shortage of eggs. Pennsylvania State Police said they are investigating an egg heist in Greencastle, about 65 miles southwest of Harrisburg, which occurred last weekend.

Approximately 100,000 organic eggs (worth at least $40,000) were stolen from the back of egg producer Pete & Gerry’s Organics’ distribution trailer on Saturday night in Greencastle, local media outlet WHP-TV reported.

“We take this matter seriously and are committed to resolving it as quickly as possible. Due to the ongoing investigation, we cannot comment any further on this matter,” Pete & Gerry’s, part of the better-known egg distributor Nellie’s Free Range, said in a statement.

“The thieves could sell them or even use them for vandalizing purposes,” Trooper Megan Frazer, a State Police spokeswoman, said. “We don’t know what purpose of stealing 100,000 would be for at this time. With the extreme increased price of eggs, someone may have thought they could sell them.”

The latest wholesale data from Urner Barry shows whole egg prices hit a new record on Monday amid an ongoing and devastating avian influenza outbreak straining the nation’s egg-producing hen capacity.

Monday’s print of the Urner Barry Egg Index EBP shows prices jumped to $6.44 per dozen, a new record high and more than $1 more than two weeks ago.

U.S. restaurants are also being impacted by the egg shortage: Waffle House has added a 50 cent per egg surcharge across all menus.

The causal diner chain wrote in a press release: “The continuing egg shortage caused by HPAI (bird flu) has caused a dramatic increase in egg prices. Customers and restaurants are being forced to make difficult decisions.”

Waffle House says it serves more than 272 million eggs per year.

