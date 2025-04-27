The pope’s funeral, a blue suit, and Trump Derangement Syndrome

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News April 27, 2025
The horror.
One guy shows up in a blue suit to the Pope’s funeral. You will never guess who. pic.twitter.com/3zBJlc792l
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 26, 2025
A blue suit?
Donald Trump couldn’t even be respectful and wear a black suit to Pope Francis’ funeral like the rest of world leaders.
He always has to stick out and try and be the center of attention.
— Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 26, 2025
NEW HOAX JUST DROPPED
“Trump broke the rules and stood out by wearing a blue suit to Pope Francis’ funeral!”
Reality: pic.twitter.com/7gKaBHqe4a
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 27, 2025
🇺🇸🇺🇦🇻🇦 The media is showing its insane hypocrisy again:
1) Biden wears blue suit – all good
2) Trump wears blue – meltdown
3) Zelensky does not wear a suit – ignore it at any cost
We havent seen such idiotic hypocrisy for a while. pic.twitter.com/oUHYo45LSB
— Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) April 27, 2025
