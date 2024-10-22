Texas AG Paxton cites ActBlue for massive illegal campaign donations

by WorldTribune Staff, October 22, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



How does one of the least popular politicians in history raise $1 billion in less than three months?

An investigation by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is shedding light on just how that influx of Democrat campaign cash is possible.

Paxton sent a Petition for Rulemaking to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) detailing how suspicious actors appear to be using the ActBlue political fundraising platform to make a large number of straw political donations, Paxton’s office said in an Oct. 21 press release.

“It appears that straw donations are systematically being made using false identities, through untraceable payment methods,” the Paxton press release said.

ActBlue, a popular progressive fundraising platform, has collected record donations for the Harris campaign. In just the first few days after Democrats forced Joe Biden out of the race and installed Harris as their candidate, donors gave her $200 million through ActBlue, the platform’s X account said.

“If they do it with donations, you better believe they do it with votes,” War Room contributor Liz Harrington noted.

If not corrected by the FEC, Paxton said it will continue to be relatively easy to illegally funnel foreign money into American elections and exceed political contribution limits.

“Our investigation into ActBlue has uncovered facts indicating that bad actors can illegally interfere in American elections by disguising political donations. It is imperative that the FEC close off the avenues we have identified by which foreign contributions or contributions in excess of legal limits could be unlawfully funneled to political campaigns, bypassing campaign finance regulations and compromising our electoral system,” Paxton said. “I am calling on the FEC to immediately begin rulemaking to secure our elections from any criminal actors exploiting these vulnerabilities.”

Focused: …. Who’s Counting the Votes? …. Recent Hits

Don’t Trust AI With the News and Your Children’s Future