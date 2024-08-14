Taliban celebrate with Chinese, Iranian envoys at former U.S. Bagram Air Base

by WorldTribune Staff, August 14, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



The Taliban on Wednesday held a military parade at a key air base that was abandoned by the Biden-Harris team and showcased U.S. military equipment the terror organization obtained when the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan in September 2021.

The Taliban was celebrating the third anniversary of taking over the former U.S. air base. The terror group rolled out some of the $85 billion in U.S. military equipment left behind by Biden-Harris.

Chinese and Iranian diplomats were among hundreds who gathered for the parade and speeches by the Taliban’s rulers.

“The Islamic Emirate eliminated internal differences and expanded the scope of unity and cooperation in the country,” said Taliban Deputy Prime Minister Maulvi Abdul Kabir. “No one will be allowed to interfere in internal affairs and Afghan soil will not be used against any country.”

Helicopters and fighter aircraft flew over the Bagram base, where Taliban fighters were once imprisoned, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of Kabul.

The surrender of the base came prior to the U.S. withdrawal.

In an Aug. 26, 2021 exclusive report, Trump administration intelligence advisor Kash Patel told WorldTribune.com:

“It’s an unconditional surrender, it’s not even a withdrawal. We just up and left. Bagram as you know is the brain center of our operation in Afghanistan. It’s what the U.S. Government owns wholly and without the Afghan government. Multiple runways. It’s our allied base operation. NATO operation, staging area for aircraft, helicopters, weapons, machinery. It’s just enormous and you can’t run Afghanistan if you cut the head off. And that’s what Biden did.”

The Taliban government remains unrecognized by any other state despite promising it would become more moderate. It has reinstituted heavy restrictions on women, who bear the brunt of policies the United Nations has called “gender apartheid.”

Women have been squeezed from public life — banned from many jobs as well as parks and gyms — and barred from secondary and higher education.

“Three years have passed since the dreams of girls have been buried,” Madina, a 20-year-old former university student in Kabul, told AFP. “It’s a bitter feeling that every year, the celebration of this day reminds us of the efforts, memories, and goals we had for our future.”

