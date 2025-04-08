Supreme Court blocks order requiring Trump Administration to reinstate federal workers

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News April 8, 2025

The Supreme Court on Tuesday lifted a federal judge’s order that directed the Trump Administration to reinstate about 16,000 federal employees who were fired.

The justices acted in the administration’s emergency appeal of a ruling by a federal judge in California that the workers be reinstated while a lawsuit plays out.

The justices said that environmental groups and other nonprofit organizations who say they were harmed by the reduction in public services caused by the layoffs didn’t have legal standing to bring suit.

At issue was an injunction issued by Judge William Alsup of the U.S. District Court in San Francisco requiring the reinstatement of probationary employees at several agencies. The judge, a Clinton appointee, said the administration hadn’t followed the proper procedure for the firings, describing its actions as a “sham” and “unlawful.”

Alsup found that members of organizations such as the Coalition to Protect America’s National Parks and the Western Watersheds Project were harmed by cutbacks they assert were made in violation of federal law, which sets out procedures for major policy changes.

In seeking action from the Supreme Court, the Justice Department argued that “such alleged harms as the late opening of a national park’s bathroom facility or supposedly dilatory Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) responses” weren’t enough to justify a court’s intervention.

Finding legal standing to sue based on such harms would let “third parties hijack the employment relationship between the federal government and its workforce,” the DOJ said.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed with the Trump Administration that the nonprofits lacked legal standing to bring the case.

The top court added, though, that the order didn’t address other plaintiffs in the suit, including several labor unions and the state of Washington. Alsup’s injunction wasn’t based on their claims, although those parties may face other questions regarding their standing to bring suit.

