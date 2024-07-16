Striking out at the Home Run Derby: Is this the worst National Anthem rendition ever?

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 16, 2024

How was this singer nominated for 4 Grammys? Many were asking this after last night’s rendition of the National Anthem at the MLB Home Run Derby in Arlington, Texas.

[Update: The singer, Ingrid Andress, said in a social media post on Tuesday that she was drunk while singing the Anthem and will check into rehab.]

You decide:

🚨#BREAKING: Watch as 4 time Grammy Nominated Ingrid Andress Criticized for Worst ever National Anthem Performance at the opening of the MLB Home Run Derby

⁰📌#Arlington | #Texas⁰⁰Before hitters could step into the batter’s box for the 2024 Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field… pic.twitter.com/vQjhbfXJo8 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 16, 2024

