Strategic threat to critical U.S. Pacific base: Chinese illegals flooding into Guam

by WorldTribune Staff, April 1, 2024

The U.S. Homeland Security agency on Guam has reported 118 “unlawful or attempted unlawful entries” by Chinese nationals since 2022.

Over 20,000 troops are stationed at Guam, which is the location of the U.S. Navy’s only submarine base in the western Pacific and a strategically vital air base with bombers and fighter jets.

Republicans in Congress are raising alarm bells over what is seen as an attempt by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to infiltrate the U.S. military site.

“Count on the Chinese Communist Party to exploit every potential vulnerability on the map. What the CCP is doing in Guam is almost certainly no exception,” House Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green told DailyMail.com.

“Surging numbers of Chinese nationals coming into Guam” should be a “major cause for concern, in part because we simply do not know for what purpose these individuals are coming,” added Green, a Tennessee Republican.

Green blames the Biden administration for allowing the CCP to “sense weakness” and then “take advantage” of the situation.

“It’s not just rising numbers of Chinese nationals illegally crossing our Southwest border that demands attention—what’s happening in Guam does, as well,” Green said.

The Chinese illegals are reportedly sneaking into Guam via the Northern Mariana Islands, a U.S. commonwealth. In 2019, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) enacted a policy to allow Chinese nationals to visit the Northern Mariana Islands for 14 days without a visa.

From there, many Chinese have been reported to charter boats to Guam in order to get information on sensitive U.S. military sites.

Honor their memory: The ‘shot heard round the world’

Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst previously told DailyMail.com that the visa loophole allows spies to take a “hard look” at what the U.S. is doing militarily in Guam and then “use that against us.”

“We’re trying to close those loopholes. I just think it’s very, very important that we do this,” said Ernst, who is a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Your Choice