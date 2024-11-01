Speaker Johnson: China, Russia, Iran, Venezuela may be laundering money to Democrats via ActBlue

by WorldTribune Staff, November 1, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



In what he described as a “massive scandal,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said China, Russia, Iran, and Venezuela may be laundering money to Democrats this election cycle through the ActBlue online fundraising platform.

In an interview with Just the News on Thursday, Johnson said House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, House Administration Committee Chairman Bryan Steil, Sen. Ron Johnson and 19 state attorneys general have been investigating whether ActBlue is being abused by foreign actors to disguise illicit donations as coming from unwitting and possibly defrauded American citizens.

“These are all allegations,” he said. “They’ll be investigated and have to be proven.”

Comer revealed in a confidential memo that the Treasury Department has confirmed it possesses hundreds of Suspicious Activity Reports (SAR’s) for possible money laundering tied to ActBlue,

Related: Texas AG Paxton cites ActBlue for massive illegal campaign donations, October 22, 2024

Steil subpoenaed ActBlue on Wednesday for records, saying he has evidence suggesting China, Iran, Russia and Venezuela may be abusing the platform and questioning whether the Democrat fundraising platform has placed adequate protections to prevent identity theft and fraudulent donations.

“My theory is that they’re taking money from foreign nationals, primarily Iran, Russia China, and Venezuela, and they’re breaking down the donations into smaller gifts and making it look as though these are, you know, this is a wave of new donors, American people, that are doing this,” the Louisiana Republican told the John Solomon Reports podcast.

Speaker Johnson recently took to social media to provide Americans access to a website on which they can check to see whether their identity has been used unwittingly to make donations via ActBlue or other online fundraising platforms. Numerous individuals have reported suspicious activity with their identities after checking the site, Johnson said.

“I’ve done this as an informal experiment with small groups that I’ve been in the last two weeks, and there are hits in every group I’m in,” he said. “I’m with lifelong Republicans, and they have no idea that their names and addresses are being used and assigned these supposedly small dollar donations.”

Johnson said he fears leftists may be complicit in aiding in illicit fundraising from overseas or elsewhere:

“I think somewhere at, you know, liberal High Command, they made the decision like, well, you know that the benefit outweighs the risk. We’ll have a couple fall guys who will go to jail eventually. But you know, we’ll have this avalanche of cash, and we’ll make sure we win the election. They’ll never be able to unwind the results,” he said. “I mean, it’s very serious. It has huge implications for the country.”

If foreign money laundering into the U.S. political system is corroborated, Johnson said he expects Congress will take strong punitive actions against countries that are involved.

“I think there’ll be a big appetite for that, and I would hope that would be bipartisan, you know? I mean, this has serious implications for the country, and we’ve got to ensure free and fair elections, obviously, is a top priority,” he said. “I do think we’ve got to contend with these foreign adversaries and make it serious.

Focused: …. Who’s Counting the Votes? …. Recent Hits

Don’t Trust AI With the News and Your Children’s Future