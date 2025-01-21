‘Southbound and down’: Florida sheriff advises illegals to self deport ASAP

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 21, 2025

If they want to avoid time in the slammer, illegal aliens need to quickly self deport, a Florida sheriff warned.

“Southbound and down,” is the advice Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd issued on Monday for illegals living in Florida:

“Florida needs to set the example for the other states and support the president to get rid of these criminals who are victimizing our people.”

The sheriff told illegals they would be doing themselves a favor by self deporting as soon as possible.

Judd joined Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at a press conference to address the national roundup and mass deportation of illegals.

“I leave with this message, southbound and down, to do it yourself. You can self deport and avoid a lot of prison sentence, but it’s time,” the sheriff said. “Southbound and down.”

Incoming border czar Tom Homan told Fox News that roundup of illegal aliens will begin as early as Tuesday in a number of major cities — including Chicago and New York.

“On Tuesday, ICE is finally going to go out and do their job. We’re going to take the handcuffs off ICE,” Homan said, referring to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

An overwhelming number of Americans support the deportation of illegals who have committed violent crimes.

“President Trump has been clear from day one, from the campaign on to today, that he’s going to secure the border and he’s going to have the deportation operation. There has to be consequences for violating our laws,” Homan told Fox.

