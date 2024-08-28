Sigourney Weaver holds press conference, says her ‘Alien’ character inspired Harris … who hasn’t held press conference

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 28, 2024

Sigourney Weaver held a press conference at the Venice Film Festival in Italy on Wednesday and became emotional when a reporter asked about her character in the “Alien” movie franchise Ripley being a possible inspiration for Kamala Harris.

Harris, by the way, has yet to hold a press conference since being installed as the Democrat presidential nominee.

Breitbart’s David Ng noted that “the nonsensical question” brought Weaver to tears “as she praised Kamala Harris to the room full of appreciative, international journalists.”

Weaver said: “We’re all so excited about Kamala and to think for one moment that my work would have anything to do with her rise makes me very happy, actually, because it’s true.”

“I have so many women who come and thank me.” She added, “Sorry, I need my vodka,” as the journalists in the room broke out in applause.

The so-called journalists played their dutiful role of fawning stooges as none asked any follow-up questions or dared to have Weaver explain Harris’s policies that have led to sky-high consumer prices and allowed millions of illegal aliens to enter the United States, some violent criminals who committed heinous acts, including murder.

The last time the press questioned Harris at a solo news conference was on Dec. 2, 2023.

“It remains unclear what Alien‘s Ripley, a genuine heroine who single-handedly destroys a murderous xenomorph, has to do with Kamala Harris, who has accomplished little in her time as vice president and is apparently so inept that her own campaign won’t allow her to hold a press conference or carry out a solo interview,” Ng noted.

Sigourney Weaver tears up as she tells the crowd in Venice that she is “so excited” by Kamala Harris’ run for President #Venezia81 pic.twitter.com/tEFMgq0NLU — Deadline (@DEADLINE) August 28, 2024

