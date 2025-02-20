Senate confirms Kash Patel to lead FBI; McConnell votes yes

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News February 20, 2025

The Senate on Thursday confirmed Kash Patel as director of the FBI. The final vote was 51-49.

Republicans Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska voted with Democrats in opposing Patel.

GOP Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky backed Patel after opposing some of Trump’s other nominees.

The vote comes after the Senate already confirmed Tulsi Gabbard to lead the Office of National Intelligence and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. McConnell had voted against both Gabbard and Kennedy.

Patel has vowed to end the political weaponization of the bureau.

“There will be no politicization at the FBI,” Patel told lawmakers during his confirmation hearing. “There will be no retributive action.”

In a recent Wall Street Journal op-ed, Patel suggested his top two priorities are to “let good cops be cops” and transparency, which he described as “essential.”

“If confirmed, I will focus on streamlining operations at headquarters while bolstering the presence of field agents across the nation,” he wrote. “Collaboration with local law enforcement is crucial to fulfilling the FBI’s mission.”

Patel continued: “Members of Congress have hundreds of unanswered requests to the FBI. If confirmed, I will be a strong advocate for congressional oversight, ensuring that the FBI operates with the openness necessary to rebuild trust by simply replying to lawmakers.”

President Donald Trump told reporters this month that he intends to fire “some” of the FBI personnel involved in J6.

“We had some corrupt agents,” Trump told reporters, adding that “those people are gone, or they will be gone—and it will be done quickly, and very surgically.”

Thousands of FBI agents and their superiors were ordered to fill out a questionnaire detailing their roles in the J6 investigation.

A group of FBI agents filed an emergency lawsuit this month seeking to block the public identification of any agents who worked on the Jan. 6 investigations, in an attempt to head off what they described as potentially retaliatory efforts against personnel involved.

